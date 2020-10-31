Phelim McAleer and his wife Ann McElhinney have made several documentaries. The most recent and most powerful was their film about Kermit Gosnell: Gosnell: The Trial of America's Biggest Serial Killer. Gosnell was the go-to abortion doctor in Philadelphia who had no problem killing infants born alive.

Their latest project is a staged production of the virtual texts between Russia collusion hoaxers within the FBI, Peter Strzok and Lisa Page. Strzok was a higher-up in the FBI with aspirations to go higher. Page was Andrew McCabe's in-house lawyer who was having an affair with Strzok. Apparently, the all-consuming quest to prevent Trump's election and then, after he was elected, the mission to take him down by any means necessary was an aphrodisiac until it wasn't.

The film, which can be seen at Obamagate the Movie.com and is embedded below, is a re-enactment of the verbatim texts between the two lovers/players; it includes the exact words not only of Strzok and Page with their various punctuation and emojis, but also texts of John Brennan and James Comey and passages of Strzok and Page before the House Judiciary Committee as they were grilled by the always impressive Jim Jordan.

The film is worth watching. If the American public has thought that the people who hold the jobs in our institutions like the FBI were paragons of virtue, the cream of our intellectual crop, this film will be wake-up call. These two arrogant operatives, Strzok and Page, communicate like immature middle-schoolers. They are giddy, profane, sexually suggestive, inarticulate, and childish in the extreme. How do people like this attain such powerful positions in our government?

It is an undeniable fact that the Obama administration weaponized the IRS, the CIA, the DOJ, and the FBI. Obama purged our military of great generals and replaced them with men and women who were directed to diminish our military, and diminish it they did. Trump has thankfully corrected that bit of treason and revitalized, re-supplied, and re-energized the U.S. military. Obama hated the military; Trump and his supporters revere all those who serve. Trump-supporters honor our law enforcement personnel; the Obama administration had contempt for them. Neither Biden nor Harris has uttered a word of criticism of the violence perpetrated by Black Lives Matter or Antifa. How could they? Those rioters, arsonists, and looters are their voters, their base.

So it is no surprise that those who participated in the Russia collusion hoax believed they were doing their president's bidding. They were. Obama and his henchmen were all on board to take candidate Trump down and out. Once elected, they continued their mission to see the president removed from office. The plan was calculated and furthered by willing dupes like Strzok and Page, aspirational worker bees drunk with the perceived power of their positions in the FBI! Both are an embarrassment to that institution.

John Brennan has humiliated the CIA. James Clapper has disgraced the office of the director of National Intelligence. In short, the people who have somehow risen to the top of these purportedly elite institutions are all shills for the Deep State that is shot through with corruption and abject stupidity. No wonder Hillary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi, Dianne Feinstein, and Joe Biden were free to plunder every circumstance, every opportunity available to exploit. And exploit they certainly did.

This enlightening film that brings to life the words of Strzok and Page is shocking, like discovering that high school seniors cannot read or do simple math. Page made it through law school but seems so catastrophically unwise that one wonders how. Strzok just got hired by Georgetown University to teach! He is a graduate of that university, which means no one should send his college-aged child there ever, ever again. It is a university devoid of a moral or ethical sense. To hire a man so deeply corrupt is a sign of a wholesale lack of ethics.

The Obama administration did terrible damage to this country. It set race relations back fifty years. The American people do not care about skin color! Only Democrat politicians do; they remain the only surviving racists. Joe Biden is one of the worst among them. To divide us by race is their only game. Take a look at Biden's record of embracing the likes of Robert Byrd, his aversion to desegregation, his assumption that all blacks think as one. Now Biden's only ploy is COVID. It's his pathetic last grasp at power.

A Biden presidency would be the end of America as founded, the end of capitalism, entrepreneurship, the end of the freedom of speech, assembly, and religion. Everyone can see all that on the Democrat agenda. Over the last thirty years, the American Democrat party has been captured by the radical, communist left, and too many voters are falling for it. Forgive them, for they know not what they are supporting: the tyrannical authoritarianism of Orwell's 1984 dystopic vision.

All Americans should watch Obamagate, the Movie. Viewers will be shocked by the sheer sophomoric mental state of these co-conspirators of the worst kind. They are nothing more than wisdom-compromised bullies who set out to submarine the jock they envied in high schools and so loathe. That Donald Trump has been a profoundly successful president grates on them like the First and Second Amendments enrage them.

Biden and Harris are both as grindingly anti-freedom and liberty as Antifa and BLM, both organizations they support. They, and the rest of the left, are fueled by rage and a fury at their 2016 loss that cannot be abated. Their contempt for conservatives knows no bounds; they felt entitled to a Clinton victory in 2016. Now they vow there will be violence if Biden is not elected!

Who are these people? They are small-minded, spoiled children in the bodies of adults. They want things to go their way or else! Nothing reveals this more than Obamagate, the Movie. The Democrat party is in thrall to the likes of the inhabitants of Orwell's Animal Farm. That people as juvenile as Strzok and Page rose to power in what was once the gold standard of American law enforcement is beyond pathetic. That they have gotten away with nearly five years of criminal chicanery is why President Trump must be re-elected. Will the divine intervention that sealed the deal in 2016 be with us still?