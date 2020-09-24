So where's Joe Biden on the issue of church burnings?

A new poll out handed some bad news to Joe Biden, who supposedly has the Catholic vote in the bag.

According to the Catholic Telegraph:

Eighty-three percent of Catholic likely voters are concerned about attacks on churches in recent months, a new poll has found. The poll, conducted Aug. 27 – Sept. 1 by RealClear Opinion Research in partnership with EWTN News, surveyed 1,212 likely voters who self-identify as Catholic. More than 60% of those surveyed said they were “very concerned” about recent vandalism and attacks on churches, and another 22% said they were “somewhat concerned.” Just 11% said they were either not very concerned or not at all concerned by the recent church attacks. Recent months have seen numerous acts of vandalism and destruction at Catholic churches across the United States, including arsons and graffiti.

And Joe Biden's response to this issue?

Crickets.

He's said literally nothing about the spate of leftist attacks on churches, or the damage and destruction to much of the Church's heritage, an issue that bothers mightily the Catholic vote according to this poll. The San Gabriel Mission fire, last July, for one, under investigation for arson, remains curiously unsolved, and numerous other attacks across the country, on statues, on religious edifices, and more, are continuing.

It's bad news for Biden because the many political analysts are saying the Catholic vote is critical. The Associated Press calls Catholics a pivotal swing vote in battleground states. This site here says the same. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette says Catholics outweigh Evangelicals in winning the election. Christianity Today says the same.

Both Trump and Biden are spending big to win the Catholic vote, and the same RCO/EWTN polls says Biden holds a 12-point lead over President Trump among likely voters.

A EWTN News/RealClear Opinion poll found in a poll of 1,212 likely Catholic voters that 53 percent favor Biden, compared to 41 percent who prefer Trump. The poll was taken before the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The poll found that 50 percent of respondents voted for 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton while 45 percent voted for Trump, a sign that Biden has widened the gap among Catholic voters.

While both RealClearOpinion and EWTN are respected, it's erroneous of them to say that Hillary Clinton took the majority of the Catholic vote — the Pew Research Center's 2016 post-election survey shows that Catholics broke solidly for Trump, so it's likely that the RCO/EWRN is oversampling non-mass-attending Catholics, who vote differently from churchgoing Catholics, or making some other kind of error. Trump is the one who walked off with the Catholic vote, 52-45. There have been other surveys that said the same.

So the high importance placed on church burnings and Christianity attacks from an overwhelming number of Catholics, most of them the work of the far left, ought to give Joe Biden the willies. The Trump campaign is focusing on abortion and the Supreme Court in its bid to win over Catholics, but the tone of the country weighs heavily, too. With Biden having an anti-Catholic running mate, who believes that practicing Catholics have no place in public office, it's a sign of bubbling trouble for Joe, particularly if the Trump campaign makes the church burnings and leftist cultural warfare an issue.

The Catholic vote breaking for Trump in 2016 was a surprise to a lot of them. There may be an even bigger surprise in 2020.

