RBG’s daughter gives Dems another reason to hate Hillary

One of the dark secrets of the Democrats is the degree of unspoken hatred against Hillary Clinton. Get a couple of drinks into a fanatic Democrat partisan, and in all likelihood you can elicit some of the anger and sense of betrayal against Herself for losing the presidency to Donald Trump. The Clinton Machine is still powerful (and mean) enough to squelch most outright expression of resentment, but it’s there. With a billion dollars or so more than Donald Trump had to spend, with support of 90% of the media, and with the allure of breaking the “glass ceiling,” the race was Hillary’s to lose.

And against the odds, she did.

Now, with the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the apparent ability of the Senate to confirm the successor President Trump will name on Saturday, the consequences of Hillary’s loss will last for decades.

That’s why the revelation her daughter Jane expressed to the The New York Times is so damning of Hillary.

“I think that Mother, like many others, expected that Hillary Clinton would win the nomination and the presidency, and she wanted the first female president to name her successor,” Jane Ginsburg emailed me [NYT reporter Emily Bazelon] on Sunday.

Up to now, such anger as has been expressed against Ginsburg for not stepping down when a Democrat, Barack Obama, could appoint her successor, has focused on her ego in wanting to hang onto her seat (and power). But now, we see that it was a desire for a feminist double triumph: a woman president appointing another female justice. It's a womyn thing.

There is no way that Democrats can blame feminism. The party depends on the female vote, along with outsize majorities among Blacks, to win elections. So, that means that Hillary Clinton must bear the anger that is not going to go away, only increase, as Trump appoints a female justice who doesn’t love abortion.

