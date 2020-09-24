A huge miasma of corruption encircling Hunter and Joe Biden

Do you remember how Joe Biden gracefully demonstrated a true presidential demeanor by blasting an Iowan voter who asked him about Hunter Biden’s role on board of the corrupt Ukrainian company?

According to Joe, a man was a “damn liar,” “fat,” and “too old to vote for me.” Guess what. The man was right, and the question was legitimate, even though Joe Biden doesn’t condescend to answer any of those. People, however, still ask, and it looks like the questions are mounting with a neck-breaking speed that even a healthy and clear-witted politician would have a hard time handling.

On Sept. 23, Senators Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, and Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, released a report titled “Hunter Biden, Burisma and Corruption: the Impact on U.S. Foreign Policy and Related Concerns” that revealed millions of dollars in questionable financial transactions between Hunter Biden and his associates and foreign individuals, including the wife of the former mayor of Moscow and individuals with ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

The investigation was launched in August 2019 as the result of the so-called “Henniges transaction,” when Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) raised concerns over the process by which the Obama administration’s Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) approved the acquisition of a U.S. automotive technology company, Henniges, with reported military applications. Henniges was reportedly jointly acquired by Chinese government entities and an investment firm linked to family members of then-Vice President Joe Biden and other Obama administration officials. Mr. Grassley wrote: “[O]ne of the companies involved in the Henniges transaction was a billion dollar private investment fund called Bohai Harvest RST (BHR). BHR was formed in November of 2013 by a merger between the Chinese-government linked firm, Bohai Capital, and a company named Rosemont Seneca Partners. Rosemont Seneca was reportedly formed in 2009 by Hunter Biden, the son of then-Vice President Joe Biden, Chris Heinz, the stepson of former Secretary of State John Kerry, and others.”

As the investigation dug dipper, new and unexpected sums of cash, foreign entities, and transactions appeared in the Biden case. The Biden family and their associates got involved into shady relations with Ukrainian, Russian, Kazakh, and Chinese nationals, which raise criminal concerns and extradition threats, as put in the report.

Here are some key findings:

First and foremost: the Obama administration was aware of, but did nothing about the conflict of interest that was created when Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, was appointed to the board of Burisma, a corrupt Ukrainian fossil fuel company. In early 2015, the former Acting Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, George Kent, raised concerns to officials in Vice President Joe Biden’s office about the perception of a conflict of interest with respect to Hunter Biden’s role on Burisma’s board. His concerns went unanswered. Later that year, senior State Department official Amos Hochstein raised concerns with Vice President Biden himself, as well as with Hunter Biden, that Hunter’s position on Burisma’s board enabled Russian disinformation efforts and risked undermining U.S. policy in Ukraine. In addition to that, a former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, admitted that she had been briefed about the fact that Hunter Biden was on Burisma’s board, but ignored it in 2016.

Hunter Biden and his business partner Devon Archer joined Burisma after the British officials seized $23 million from the London bank accounts of Burisma’s owner – it was a known fact Burisma is not a suitable company for the Vice President’s son to join. Especially when the father is called a “public face of the administration’s handling of Ukraine,” where anti-corruption effort was number one priority. Nonetheless, over the course of the several years, Hunter Biden and Devon Archer were paid millions of dollars from a corrupt Ukrainian oligarch for their participation on the board.

Furthermore, in addition to the over $4 million paid by Burisma for Hunter Biden’s and Archer’s board memberships, Hunter Biden, his family, and Archer received millions of dollars from foreign nationals with questionable backgrounds. The report names Archer as receiving $142,300 from Kenges Rakishev of Kazakhstan, purportedly for a car, on the same day that Vice President Joe Biden appeared addressed Ukrainian legislators in Kyiv regarding Russia’s actions in Crimea. Hunter Biden also received a $3.5 million wire transfer from Elena Baturina, the wife of the former mayor of Moscow. Hunter additionally opened a bank account with China's Gongwen Dong to fund a $100,000 global spending spree with James Biden and Sara Biden. Hunter Biden had business associations with Ye Jianming, Gongwen Dong, and other Chinese nationals linked to the Communist government and the People’s Liberation Army. Those associations resulted in millions of dollars in cash flow. And last but not the least, it was found that Hunter Biden paid nonresident women who were nationals of Russia or other Eastern European countries and who appear to be linked to an “Eastern European prostitution or human trafficking ring.” This is the same Hunter Biden who had well-known compulsive relationships with prostitutes and strippers back home. Even though Jill Biden claims that she “knows her son’s character,” so he couldn't do “anything wrong,” paying women for sex and being associated with prostitution rings is something that resonates with Hunter’s character just perfectly. Sentiments aside, it is simply hard to argue with stone-cold evidence of money wires.

You certainly may try to imagine one of Trump’s children being in Hunter's place. The hell of professional protestors would have stormed the White House by now demanding “justice,” because “no one is above the law.” The media reaction to the 87 pages of the detailed report of the Biden’s sketchy schemes? Don’t roll your eyes too hard, you don't want to injure yourself. Trump and Russia are to blame.

The New York Times and The Washington Post scorned the report as an “inconclusive” partisan smear echoing of Russian propaganda. “Republican Inquiry Finds No ­Evidence of Wrongdoing by Biden,” was the Times’ headline. “GOP’s Hunter Biden report doesn’t back up Trump’s actual conspiracy theory — or anything close to it,” said the Washington Post. “GOP senators’ anti-Biden report repackages old claims” was another typical headline dismissing the ­report, this from Politico.

A story of a then-Vice President’s son receiving millions of dollars from foreign entities associated closely with their governments and whose interests did not necessarily coincide with America's best interests gets frowned upon with such unseen hypocrisy and blind bias, that one may wonder that if democracy truly dies in darkness, then maybe it is an ultimate leftist plan for this country, after all.

Mainstream media may deliberately shut their eyes on the facts of the unfolding case of the Biden family getting rich in exchange for American interests. They may even distort the gross and, as it seems, criminal wrongdoings, as in some wild junkie’s dream, and present it as a legit business venture. They may put as much lipstick on a pig as they wish. But an demented, enormously corrupt man who reeks of treason cannot be a president of the United States.

