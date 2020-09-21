Ruth Bader Ginsburg, eugenicist

Anyone notice an absence of black faces at the recent Ruth Bader Ginsburg memorials?

Here's one taken by photographer Ted Eytan via his Flickr Pro page.

He has an excellent collection here.

She's being lionized, though, and several prominent supposed black leaders such as Rep. James Clyburn (the man who brought us Joe Biden) and the Rev. Al Sharpton have sung her praises. Like the Black Lives Matter protests, though, it's mostly an all-white show with some black people out front.

One reason may be that Ginsburg was Jewish, and anti-Semitism in the U.S. is the strongest in the black community.

But there's also Ginsburg herself, who had some pretty questionable views about abortion and race. Here's an actual quote from the New York Times magazine, dating from 2009:

Yes, the ruling about that surprised me. [Harris v. McRae — in 1980 the court upheld the Hyde Amendment, which forbids the use of Medicaid for abortions.] Frankly I had thought that at the time Roe was decided, there was concern about population growth and particularly growth in populations that we don't want to have too many of. So that Roe was going to be then set up for Medicaid funding for abortion.

It's so bad that I thought it had to be fake when I first saw it. I had to look it up to confirm its authenticity. Who talks like that in 2009? Heck, who talks like that in 1973?

Ginsburg herself confirmed to her fawning reporter that it was an accurate quote.

Snopes, and the now former Times reporter, both try to paper over the remark and claim that she was talking about global overpopulation. But the quote itself distinguishes itself from broad global overpopulation and cites particular populations, with an "S," as ones we supposedly don't want too many of.

Who is this "we" you speak of, Kemosabe?

She brings up Medicaid, the government medical program for the poor.

Ahem.

We all know who that is. It sure sounds like eugenics to me.

And this person is being lionized.

American Thinker contributor Allan Favish noted the other day that Ginsburg also favored racial quotas, which explicitly included promoting less qualified black people over more qualified white people, which might sound contradictory but isn't. Promoting a less qualified black person over a more qualified white is patronage, and the soft bigotry of low expectations.

It might just explain why she's not as exciting to black people as she is to whites. With views like that, typical leftist ones, no wonder blacks are moving toward Trump.

All images credit: Ted Eytan via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.