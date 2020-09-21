As a Trump-hating son shows, nobody does self-righteous hatred like the left

Leo Guinan ("he/him") has bravely and smugly gone public with his decision to blackmail his father for being a Trump-supporter. Unless Daddy changes his ways, he'll never see his grandchildren again. Guinan oozes self-righteous hatred. The only good thing about his post is that people were appalled and contemptuous.

Guinan describes himself in glowing terms:

Trying to share my experiences in a way that might help others. I can change the world. I will change the world. Even if for a single person. He/Him.

This wonderful human being wrote a now-viral post entitled, "Today I Gave My Dad A Choice: Trump or His Grandkids and His Son." He explains that he was traumatized by finding a Trump sign in his father's yard. And so, "pissed" and tearful, he sent his parents this message:

Due to the signs in the yard, the kids and I will not be down. The current occupant of the White House is preaching hate and violence, endangering the lives and safety of many of my friends. This is not acceptable to me at all. There is a complete disregard for women, minorities, science, ethics, and morality. Please consider if you support Trump that much. Because I hate him that much. I wanted to be upfront and honest about my feelings.

Fortunately for Guinan's happiness, after contemplating his decision to cut his parents off because he disagreed with them politically, he concluded, "I agreed with the message."

The appalled responses, some of which received hundreds of "claps" (Medium's version of "likes), are epic. Here's just a sampling:

And this was written by someone that believes they're the ones fighting facism. The cognitive dissonance is amazing to behold. Imagine how miserable his children will be. *** I'm a lifelong Democrat and I personally think you're a horrible person, even more so you've decided to broadcast this on the internet. To do this to your own parents perfectly expresses how morally bankrupt you are and reinforces conservatives claims about how nasty Democrats can be. *** Man....I have 9 yr old nieces more mature than you. You look as spoiled as the rest of these kids who demand things or they'll burn it down. If I can't have what I want than neither can you attitude is exactly what is making this Republic ill, not the President. Grow the heck up Leo *** Thinking that politics (and yard signs) is literally all that matters in the world is one of the most upsetting things about the modern world. You've been radicalized and you don't see yourself as such. Maybe take some acid and ask yourself if this is all that matters. Maybe there's more to friendship and family than just political alliance. *** So. For clarity. You decided to write a column about just how truly horrible a human being you are? I mean, I guess that's helpful for anyone who sees it. It's always good to know if someone has become so politically deranged that they place their ideological needs over their family. It helps sane people avoid them like the plague. So. Um. Thanks?

I also recommend a comment from "The Director's Chair," which is too long to quote in this post. It covers cult indoctrination leading to a willingness (eventually) to kill and discusses the liberty alternative.

Incidentally, Guinan's post is not a hoax but seems consistent with the man's other works. On September 7, he published "An Open Letter to My Dad ahead of the November election." He kindly recognized that his father is victimized, "[a]long with a good percentage of the population." The problem, he says, isn't that his father is a conservative; it's that he's a Republican:

Right now, the Republican party is something I have never seen. The level of corruption and simply evil people in some very powerful positions is something that quite literally resembles pre-WWII Germany. I can help you find the historians who are quite clearly making these arguments.

Surprise! A member of the leftist, statist, racist party that is threatening to burn down cities is labeling as "fascist" people who want smaller government and greater individual liberty.

Guinan also admits that he's no longer a Christian, but his father would do well to look to Christ because "I think He had some very good points." How generous of him.

In another post, Guinan confesses that, like so many on the left, he has mental health problems. Then, as most college graduates are trained to do, he makes his white woke confession:

I want to acknowledge my privilege. I grew up in a fortunate situation. I am a cishet white male. I have had struggles of course, but not nearly the struggles of others.

Back in the 1980s, I first heard the expression that Republicans think Democrats are misguided; Democrats think Republicans are evil. Democrats haven't changed. However, seeing the hysterical, hate-filled self-righteousness on the left isn't going to engender love or even respect from those on the right.

Image: Leo Guinan's soulmate. Twitter screen grab.