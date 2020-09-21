Please spare me the maudlin rhetoric about Ginsburg's 'tragic' death

The insufferable Chris Wallace of Fox News kept referring to the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as "tragic" on yesterday's edition of Fox News Sunday. While I am full of sympathy for her family, loved ones, and friends who all have lost someone they deeply mourn, I cannot see how her death is "tragic" — unless one is a partisan Democrat fearing loss of control of the Supreme Court.

Justice Ginsburg lived to a ripe old age and remained active until almost the very end of her life. As even President Trump stated, she lived an "amazing life" and lived it to the full until the end.

We all are mortal! Dying itself, while sad for those left behind, is not a tragedy. We should all be so lucky as to live so long, receive the best medical care in the world, and be surrounded by family as we shuffle off this mortal coil. I can only hope and pray that my end is as felicitous.

Maybe being an editor all these years has made me a stickler for the real meaning of words, but there is no shame in that. It is abusive to hector us with the concept that a "tragedy" has afflicted the late justice, her mourners, or the nation as a whole.

I exempt Democrat fanatics, for whom her failed gamble with God, that she would outlive Donald Trump's presidency, is indeed tragic. She blew it for them, refusing to retire and let President Obama appoint an "Obama justice" of the sort that Chief Justice Roberts insists does not exist.

I guess Chris Wallace belongs in that company by his own word choice.

