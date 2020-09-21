Will the Dems be stupid enough to impeach Trump over carrying out his constitutional duties and appointing a justice?

Normally, I would rule out the talk of impeachment of President Trump if he follows the dictates of Article 2, Section 2 of the Constitution, that the president "shall appoint ... Judges of the Supreme Court[.]" Yet groundwork is being laid for what would become a fiasco that would damage the Democrats right before the election.

The impeachment of President Trump, which tied him up with a Senate trial just as the Chinese virus was spreading early this year, has already been consigned to the memory hole by the media. The Democrats did not even mention it in their "virtual convention" TV show. Both are surefire signs that it was a political disaster for the Dems. But it did send a thrill up the legs of Trump-haters, and the memories linger...and entice.

George Stephanopoulos, the Democrat political operative from the Bill Clinton campaign and White House who poses as a journalist at ABC-TV, tried to raise the subject interviewing Nancy Pelosi Sunday morning, and she played cute, saying, "We have our options...we have arrows in our quiver that I'm not about to discuss right now."

🚨 Pelosi is refusing to rule out impeaching @realDonaldTrump again solely to delay the Senate filling the Supreme Court vacancy.



Impeachment was never about a “crime” for Dems.



They only care about one thing: their own power—and they’ll stop at nothing to get it. Scary. pic.twitter.com/5UEFmuzsUJ — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) September 20, 2020

Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer also played cute and, standing next to Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, nodded along as she said that impeachment and all other options are available. Notice, also, that he was wearing a mask with his nose sticking out over the top, rendering it useless as a barrier against contagion:



YouTube screen grab.

A hasty impeachment could well tie up the Senate and delay a vote on confirming a Trump appointee. But it would be seen by voters as an abuse of the most solemn power of the Congress and quite possibly re-elect Trump and a Republican Senate while handing the House to the Republicans, too.

Even Rahm Emanuel, a bare-knuckle brawler of Democrat politics, sees the folly in impeachment and told George Stephanopoulos so on the same program that Pelosi appeared on playing footsie with impeachment: