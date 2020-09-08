Hot Legs: Big bad Antifa becomes a figure of fun

One hundred nights of rioting in Portland and what has Antifa gotten for it?

Looks like Trump surge in the polls and a new role as a national laughingstock.

Call it Peak Antifa.

Because based on a lot of things coming out about this big bad self-styled violent "revolutionary" collective, people are starting to find reasons to ... laugh. Ridicule, and better still, scorn, is a brutal antidote to starry eyed radical delusions, and the extent of it now should affect recruiting.

Antifa has been trying to con us for years into thinking they were some kind of army of revolution. Now the truth is out: They're just clowns setting their pants on fire.

It's not just the laughter coming about from their arrest appearances, though, that has been abundant.

Arrested at the Portland #antifa riot:



Michael Skaggs, 23: felony riot https://t.co/Su3OWfOTQS



Joel Beal, 32, of Skull Valley, Ariz.: felony riot https://t.co/lXUFFzuzOz



Jawad Fakhuri, 35: felony riot, felony unlawful use of a weapon & more; bailed out https://t.co/zzBCMZf4yS pic.twitter.com/C9YsSsrp61 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 8, 2020

It's not just the existence of a code-violating slophouse that feeds them, called "the riot kitchen."I

Nor is it just the recent incident where a busted Antifa member balled up and bawled when he learned he had been arrested.

Now there's this spontaneous upsurge in video mockery from all over, based on an incident in Portland marking the 100th night of Antifa riots. A rioter who hurled a lit Molotov cocktail at police car accidentally dropped the thing on his feet, set his feet on fire, and triggered some of the funniest videos of the year, as the man goose-stepped out of there with feet on fire, and scurried for cover, thrashing, making the fire worse as AT's Andrea Widburg noted here, only to have the cops step in and end the rioters' foot barbecue then and there.

PJ Media has a hilarious collection of spontaneous artistry, showing the rioter's herky jerky flight from the fire, set to music -- from Rod Stewart's 'Hot Legs,' to Kenny Loggins' 'Footloose,' to Boots Randolph's 'Yakity Sax,' to Billy Joe's 'We Didn't Set The Fire,' to Johnny Cash's 'Ring of Fire' and a whole lot of other worthy artistic interpretations.

At first, I was not inclined to make fun of the incident, let alone laugh since at first, when the video got out there, it wasn't known who set the fire and it was possible the man with his feet on fire had been an innocent bystander. When it was learned he wasn't, well, it got funny, laugh out loud funny as the crisp, merciless cadences of music played while the rioters thrashed, and the leftists surrounding the guy on fire fanned the flames making it worse, huffing and squaulling in panic through the whole thing.

Here's a few favorites:

This is beautiful



Carpe Donktum is the winner lol 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Vac6sfYzSq — The Effing Saddle Tramp 🐴 (@tmbsaddletramp) September 6, 2020

Why do these make us laugh? Because they demonstrate what a bunch of filthy incompetents Antifa are, stupid to the extreme, and fully deserving of the consequences of 'stupid.' They remain problematic to be sure, but they're also easily dispensed with should the cities tolerating them get some actual leadership. That's all it takes, really, Antifa, far from being big dreaded revolutionaries, is actually a bunch of doofuses who are easily defeated and that sends a signal to voters that the guy to vote for, for president, is the one who has that leadership. We all know who that is.

Screen shots from Twitter video posted by Andy Ngo, credited to Tayler Hansen. Enhanced with FotoSketcher.