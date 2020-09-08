There’s just something about that Antifa protester with his feet on fire

It’s the video that’s sweeping the conservative blogosphere. You know which one I mean: It’s the Antifa rioter in Portland whose legs were engulfed in flames that his comrades tried ineffectually to extinguish and that the police efficiently put out. There are other videos of Antifa people injuring themselves or each other, but this one has legs (burning legs, if you will).

There’s a reason for its popularity: That short video encompasses everything wrong with Antifa, and it’s okay to laugh because no one was seriously hurt in the making of that video.

Here’s the now-famous video, as seen from two angles:

“Portland's 100th night of rioting last night saw a man set on fire by Antifa militants who tossed Molotov cocktails and explosive fireworks in residential neighborhoods.” https://t.co/YOvfhzJBqD — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 6, 2020

Graphic: Another angle of the person being set on fire by a Molotov cocktail thrown by antifa militants in SE Portland. Rioters try to help but don’t do much. Cops are the ones who rush in & put out the flames. Video by @BGOnTheScene. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/9gNFo73Lyc — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 6, 2020

From the beginning, there’s been a duality about Antifa. On the one hand, it’s a genuinely dangerous organization that is committed to overthrowing the United States, one city at a time. Antifa members in Portland have brutally attacked police officers with rocks, firecracker missiles, bottles of frozen water, balloons with fecal matter (a form of germ warfare), and lasers (an attempt to blind the police). They’ve also tried to trap police in their station and burn them alive.

Fire is a big deal for Antifa. They try to set everything on fire. One of their members, a cross-overs person from Black Lives Matter, murdered Aaron “Jay” Danielson in cold blood. Many of these people are clearly psychopaths.

On the other hand, aside from the psychopaths, many of them are also laughably ineffective, useless, and pathetic people. For example, Matthew Banta, who had dangerous weapons in his possession, including a flamethrower, when finally caught by the police, curled up on the ground in a fetal position and cried. When one Antifa member stabbed another, the victim repeatedly, and without irony, called for the police.

Then, of course, there are the videos of Antifa rioters meeting up with Proud Boys who know how to fight. As a boxer myself, I can say that the Proud Boys look good, while the Antifa kids looking like toddlers having tantrums:

And now there’s hot foot guy. He’s the one who, when one of his comrades threw a Molotov cocktail, got splashed with the flammable material and the flames, and ended up dancing wildly after his shoes and feet caught fire. His comrades, well trained in elementary school, started screaming, “Stop, drop, and roll.” It didn’t occur to them that, as he rolled, his feet would flail, adding fuel to the fire.

Another comrade tried to smother the fire with the hard lid of a small garbage can, which functioned perfectly as a fan, increasing the blaze. And then the much-hated police walked over and swiftly put out the flames . . . to absolutely no thanks or applause from the Antifa crowd.

It’s all there: The psychopathic viciousness in the Molotov cocktail; the love affair with fire; the immature, stupid behavior in the face of an emergency; and the need for the grown-ups (in the form of the police) to come to rescue them. The video is everything that’s wrong with Antifa. And because no one was seriously hurt (although the burning man may have needed medical attention), we can laugh at what happened without guilt.

And of course, there’s the fact that so many songs mention fire and burning. Here are some of the best burning Antifa man videos:

Antifa lighting themselves on fire is my favorite thing ever 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/eiVUcJz4wR — Kelb Hull (@CalebJHull) September 6, 2020

The burning Antifa video perfectly pings two of Alinsky’s rules: Rule 5, which says that “Ridicule is man’s most potent weapon,” and Rule 6, which says that “A good tactic is one your people enjoy.” So enjoy these burning Antifa man videos without guilt. They are the perfect response to the immature psychopathy of the Antifa rioters.

Image: Burning Antifa man, Twitter screengrab