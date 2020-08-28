Antifa's 'Riot Kitchen' gets busted

Cellphone footage of the incident showed officers rushing out of black SUVs and surrounding a silver Toyota minivan belonging to the nonprofit near a Speedway gas station. One officer aimed a gun at the van while another bashed through the passenger-side window. Officers could be seen pulling two people out of the vehicle and handcuffing them.

Turns out the "Riot Kitchen," -- yes, it's really called that -- may have had some unusual cuisine on its menu:

Police said they recovered helmets, gas masks, protective vests, illegal fireworks and suspected controlled substances from the vehicles. Nine people were arrested on disorderly conduct charges. Police did not immediately release their names.

The cops said they busted the leftist food truck for being "suspicious" after its denizens broke curfew and were seen buying a lot of gasoline at a gas station, apparently in cans.

The Kenosha Police Department later acknowledged that its officers led the operation, saying in a statement posted to Twitter on Thursday evening that they started tracking the group after receiving a tip about “suspicious vehicles” meeting on the edge of town. Assisted by U.S. marshals, they followed the group to a gas station in the northern part of Kenosha. There they watched the occupants fill up multiple fuel cans, according to the statement.

Now, it's unclear from the report whether the bus used to slop the rioters was transporting incendiary devices, or these items were found in the Riot Kitchen's second vehicle, or there were yet other vehicles, which the Post didn't go into, given that it was just covering the supposedly dreadful police treatment of this "non-profit" with its underserved clientele. Most likely, based on the report, the 'vehicles' described were the Riot Kitchen's two vehicles, having raised lots of money (but not quite their goals) on GoFundMe, which is turning out to be quite a useful means of getting cash from anonymous and small fry donors, under the banner of "mental health support" with this pitch to the gullible and maybe not so gullible:

Hey everyone!! We’re RIOT KITCHEN, and we are a no charge kitchen serving protestors, activists, movements and those in need in Seattle WA.



We were founded by Maehem, a queer black woman who started out by wanting to help feed the protestors at The George Floyd protests in Seattle, WA

During CHOP we built a full functioning kitchen in Cal Anderson, with a experienced kitchen staff and a array of vegan, gluten free, vegetarian and other dishes



These include:

Vegan and meat kebabs, a plethora of hot and cold sandwiches, vegan sloppy joes, vegan chili Mac, vegetarian chili Mac, vegan and meat breakfast sandwiches, vegan/vegetarian/meat burritos and much more!



We want to continue RIOT KITCHEN on and into the future to keep serving our community!



To do that, we need a food truck and licensing. We need about $40,000 to make this happen!



This fundraiser is run by direct supporters of Maehem and her work, namely Maehem's right hand "Grandpa" as well as Jennifer Scheurle.

Please support us in enabling this wonderful project and its caring people to enrich Seattle's community now and in the future.

GatewayPundit updates that the cops have confirmed that the RiotKitchen was transporting the explosive 'cuisine.'

And if so, it wouldn't be surprising. We do know the Riot Kitchen has this lovely logo:

We can also tell that they have some hygienic challenges - what's with the Comet and dish soap next to the bubbling pot and an apparent squeeze bottle of mayonnaise? No fear of the health inspecters there. Heck, who fears the law?

And here's their yummie goodies:

The project is a signal of the vast logistical network of these rioters, something that shows they're organized, and as their aim is to support criminals, part of a conspiracy. An army marches on its stomach, as Napoleon once said, and Antifa itself is the army, RiotKitchen206 is the food. Update: Glenn Reynols at Instapundit has more here.

This "non-profit" got its start, not surprisingly, in Seattle's CHOP zone, they have a history of going to Portland for assorted projects, and now they claim they were on their way to feed the rioters in Washington, D.C. when the Kenosha riots happened, and by coincidence they just happened to be right there.

It's gaslighting.

Their YouTube is an entire collection of gaslightings, trying to tell Americans that they just want to feed people, they're all about peace, just a Summer of Love really, persecuted by the Seattle cops, too (putrid language warning), and pay no attention to their name, those knives and fist in their logo, or what the Kenosha cops found in their trucks.

Now that the political climate has changed, the Kenosha cops called bee ess and busted the operation and it couldn't happen too soon. Maybe they can punish the prisoners in jail next with their cooking "talents." They don't belong out on the streets keeping rioters fueled, whether with food or firepower.

