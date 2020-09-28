Donald Trump is not Hitler

By their very nature, comparisons, metaphors and analogies are imperfect, because very little is an exact duplicate of the other. But when used correctly they are useful in establishing a known universe and then expanding it. Used incorrectly, they are, at best, confusing; at worst, dangerous.

A prime example of the latter is what the Democrats have been saying since November 8, 2016. "Trump is Hitler," they screeched, continuing ever louder during the ensuing four years of the successful Trump presidency, foaming at the mouth (see, an accurate analogy) as Trump's actions succeeded: decreased unemployment decreased and peace treaties signed where previous Democrat efforts failed.

With just a few weeks before the election, the Democratic hysteria of equating Trump to Hitler is increasing, spreading and growing even wilder.

For example, former MSNBC host and advertising executive Donny Deutsch, who is Jewish, recently babbled outrageously on MSNBC's Morning Joe:

"If you are a Jew in this country and you are supporting Donald Trump, you are not looking back at our history," he said. "And you are blind and you are walking like a lemming off a cliff. It is time to wake up. I'm sorry. This is where we are."



"There is no difference from what Donald Trump is preaching, from what Adolf Hitler preached in the early '30s. Let's just say it once and for all," he added.

Joe Biden is not immune from these distorted -- and ultimately hateful -- comparisons. As he explained to MSNBC (again!) host Stephanie Ruhle:

“I’m not sure anybody hasn’t already made up their mind they’re for Trump. But who knows[?] He’s sort of like Goebbels. You say the lie long enough, keep repeating it, repeating it, repeating it, it becomes common knowledge,"... Goebbels is notorious for being one of Adolf Hitler’s closest associates and was a staunch advocate for exterminating Jewish people during the Holocaust. He was Nazi Germany’s propaganda minister and was known for his public speaking skills.

And more. And more. And more, ad nauseum.

Agree or disagree with Trump, he is not a monster, he does not advocate the mass destruction of any one group, he is for liberating, not conquering territories/people. Blandly uttering these distorted comparisons trivializes the true horror, the true total evil of Hitler and the Nazis, whose perverted ideas caused millions upon millions of deaths of innocents, reduces the horror suffered by the victims to mere inconveniences easily overcome or forgotten while transforming the Nazis themselves into mere nasty criminals who may have caused some collateral damage. Hitler was not a mere criminal; Hitler was the embodiment of total evil.

Upon hearing Biden's statement, Matt Brooks, Executive Director of the Republican Jewish Coalition issued a mild objection, that should be applicable to all who make the odious comparisons.

The rule in debate is that if your only argument is to call your opponent a Nazi, you have no argument at all. Instead of engaging in a debate on policy, Joe Biden has descended to name-calling and Holocaust references. There is no place in political discourse for Holocaust imagery or comparing candidates to Nazis. It’s offensive and it demeans the memory of the Holocaust, the suffering of the victims, and the lessons we must learn from that terribly dark chapter of history. Joe Biden has been in politics long enough to know this. To diminish the horrors of Goebbels and the Nazis by trying to attack the President with that comparison is, as we say, a shanda. We call on Joe Biden to retract and apologize for that egregious comment.

Brooks is correct -- making the comparison indicates there is no argument; that the speaker is hollow.

However doing so is more than a shanda, Yiddish for disgraceful, shameful. With slight apologies to Brooks -- Biden, Deutsch and others who make similar comparisons with Nazis are more than disgraceful. They are perpetuating evil, allowing the perverted monsters to continue.

And let the memories of the Nazi victims be for blessings and their souls bound up in eternal life.

Image: Gage Skidmore