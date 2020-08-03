Dems and media pushing Trump = Hitler and Mussolini as never before

There is more than a whiff of desperation in the re-emergence of the thermonuclear bomb of hysterical rhetoric, that President Trump is just like (or even worse than!) Hitler. Never mind the absence of death camps — the very fact that his enemies are free to employ the most irresponsible and vile language against him without disappearing in the dead of night refutes the charge. Yet we have taxpayer-funded PBS and NPR pushing the comparison hard ("Trump is the most dangerous figure in human history"), and, on the same weekend, the man who handed the Democrats' nomination to Biden joining the absurdist chorus as one of CNN's most prominent anchors accepts the comparison to Mussolini and even Hitler and moves along to the next topic.

The Right Scoop reports:

Democrat Rep. James Clyburn said on CNN on Sunday that Trump doesn't plan to allow an election at all, but that he will instead seize power and keep it because he is Mussolini. In a PBS interview on Friday, Clyburn said that Trump won't give up power, and that "He's not planning to give up the office. He thinks that the American people will be duped by him, like the people of Germany was duped by Adolf Hitler." CNN's Dana Bash asked him, with virtually no skepticism, "do you really think Donald Trump is comparable to Adolf Hitler?" "What I said started about two and a half, maybe three years ago, after one of his State of the Unions. But I feel very strongly that this man has taken on a strong-arm tactics, and I feel very strongly that he is Mussolini, Putin is Hitler. I said that back then and I believe that," said Clyburn. "I believe very strongly that this guy never had any idea about being, want to peacefully transfer power. I don't think he plans to leave the White House. He doesn't plan to have fair and unfettered elections," Clyburn continued. "I believe that he plans to install himself in some kind of emergency way to continue hold onto office and that's why the American people had better wake up." "I know a little bit about history," he lied. "And I know how countries find their demise." Bash let him go on for a while about how and why Trump is Mussolini before she asked him an unrelated question about who Biden will pick for a running mate. She let it go without any follow-up or challenge.

With the death of John Lewis, James Clyburn is arguably the top African-American politician in the Democrat party. When he threw his support to Biden in the South Carolina Democrat primary, that in effect handed the party's nomination to him. It would not be an exaggeration to call Clyburn a kingmaker.

With black support for Trump higher than for any other Republican in living memory, Clyburn may be fighting a rearguard action. The trashing black neighborhoods, led by white Antifa-types, has not improved life for the residents, and the gutting of law enforcement in the wake of "defund the police" campaigns in various big cities has inflicted skyrocketing crime rates on inner-city residents. The escalation of rhetoric obviously is intended to stanch the flow of support for Trump.

But there may be a slightly longer-term plan. It appears that the Democrats' 2020 version of Strzok-Page's "insurance policy" against a Trump victory may be to use mail-in ballots to prolong ballot-counting for months, beyond even the Electoral College convening to select the next president. Left-wing icon Harvard Law School Professor Laurence Tribe just started instructing us that if no president is named on that date, Nancy Pelosi becomes president as speaker of the House and third in line, according to the Constitution.

If they are denied the victory that the polls tell them ought to be theirs (just as in 2016), the Dems want chaos and are making the argument that any steps Trump might take to counter the chaos makes him Hitler and Mussolini, triggering violent mass resistance and a potential coup on the part of politicized top ranks of the military and FBI.

