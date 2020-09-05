Christian Walker, Herschel Walker’s son, takes apart leftist riots

I have to be honest here: Before the Republican National Convention, I’d never heard of Herschel Walker. My European father wouldn’t watch American football, so the only name I knew growing up was Joe Montana, owing to his San Francisco connections.

After seeing Walker speak, I was deeply impressed with his integrity, decency, principles, and to-die-for Georgia accent. His son, Christian, is not like his father in either looks or accent, but he shares his father’s integrity and principles.

Christian is an out and proud gay conservative. He is apparently affiliated with the Log Cabin Republicans (“LCR”) which describes itself as “the nation’s largest Republican organization dedicated to representing LGBT conservatives and allies.” The LCR posted a video in which Christian gives a fiery speech attacking the Antifa and BLM riots.

The LCR was fairly dormant during the Obama years, and I don’t remember it being at the forefront of the Trump revolution. However, having watched the transformative Trump presidency, and perhaps inspired by conservative gay leaders such as #WalkAway’s Brandon Straka, Ric Grenell, and Scott Presler, the LCR seems to have decided to throw its weight behind Trump’s reelection.

This is a courageous thing to do. We already know that leftists will indulge in the worst kind of racism when confronted with conservative blacks. Leftists rightly perceive conservative blacks as a threat to their control over the black community as a whole.

Leftists are just as hostile to conservative gays. This video shows the gay-bashing thrown at Straka and a friend as they left the White House after Trump’s nomination speech:

To be both black and gay, as Christian is, means that you find yourself on the receiving end of a double dose of hatred. That didn’t stop Christian, though. He is part of a movement called “OutSpoken,” and he is furious about the Antifa and Black Lives Matter takeover of American streets. As he said, “Oh, no! I’m not giving my country over to the radical left.”

Christian was also disgusted by the way the celebrities in Los Angeles, where he lives, were supporting a hardcore Marxist movement that hates Western civilization, hates families, hates the police, and hates black men. That is a very astute observation. It’s Joe Biden who passed the bill that imprisoned a generation of black men and alienated them from their families, and it’s the left that’s silent about the scourge of black-on-black crime.

Watch and enjoy. Christian’s not shy, he’s been paying attention to what’s going on, and he has a lot to say:

.@ChristianWalk1r has watched BLM burn, loot and murder. Now he has a strong message for the violent leftists destroying our cities and killing patriots in cold blood. You watched his dad, football legend Herschel Walker, at the RNC Convention. Now it's his turn to #getoutspoken pic.twitter.com/R85OJfT3ZK — LogCabinRepublicans (@LogCabinGOP) August 31, 2020

Image: Christian Walker anti-BLM video; Screengrab from a publicly shared tweet.