Trump negotiates a historic Balkan deal that also supports Israel

While Democrats in and out of the media were obsessed with the latest hoax, the one claiming Trump hates the military, Trump was once again showing that he is an extraordinary diplomat. This time, his triumph was to bring Serbia and Kosovo together, as well as arranging for both nations to help support Israel. Considering the former hatred between Serbia and Kosovo, as well as Kosovo’s Muslim majority population, Trump has achieved something few would have thought possible.

Fox News sums up what happened:

President Trump on Friday oversaw the signing of an agreement between Serbia and Kosovo that normalizes economic relations between the two countries — and also includes Kosovo recognizing Israel, and Serbia agreeing to move its embassy to Jerusalem. The Belgrade-Pristina deal was signed by their two leaders –­ Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo’s Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti –­ in front of Trump in the Oval Office, with Trump describing it as a “major breakthrough.” “Truly, it is historic,” Trump said. “I look forward to going to both countries in the not too distant future.” The deal came just weeks after Trump announced an agreement had been reached between the United Arab Emirates and Israel on opening up relations between the two countries. The U.S. moved its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in 2018 after recognizing Jerusalem as its capital a year earlier, and has urged countries to do the same. Until now, Kosovo, a mainly Muslim country, had not recognized Israel.

Again, this is an extraordinary diplomatic triumph that helps stabilize a famously unstable region in the Balkans. Even more importantly, it pushes back at the way Obama and Biden isolated Israel and coddled the Palestinians, making peace impossible because Israel was fearful and the Palestinians arrogant.

As matters now stand, it’s probably that, within a very short time, at the diplomatic level at least, Trump will successfully have brokered peace in the Middle East:

The historic agreement between the United Arab Emirates and Israel is a direct continuation of the profound changes in the Middle East that have been quietly taking place in recent years. The Israeli-Arab conflict is starting to come apart before our very eyes, and Israel finds itself in a place of honor in the moderate Sunni camp against the extremist Shiites.

No wonder Jared Kushner predicts that Israel will soon have normal relations with all 22 of the Arab League States.

So, yes, this is all big news – except that it’s not big news if you only follow the mainstream media. As of this writing (late Friday night), there’s not a word about Kosovo, Serbia, or Israel on the New York Times's homepage. The top of the page is devoted to the “Trump hates the military hoax” that The Atlantic unleashed to cover for the fact that Biden has a miserable record on the military. The giveaway that it’s a hoax is this headline on the home page: “Democrats See Chance to Win Over Military Voters.”

The Washington Post is only slightly better. In a corner of its home page, about three-quarters of the way down. it devoted a tiny amount of space to a somewhat derogatory take on the agreement: “Serbia and Kosovo sign breakthrough economic accord that is short of normal relation.” You can feel their pique that Obama never achieved this.

Ric Grenell, who is rapidly becoming one of my favorite people in the Trump administration, called out the media during the press conference announcing the accord:

.@RichardGrenell brings the 🔥🔥:



"This is atrocious... You might be too young to understand what this issue is about. Maybe the older journalists should step up and say, 'This is a big deal...' I am astounded about what happens in DC & especially [in the White House Briefing.]" pic.twitter.com/GP3injzowY — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 4, 2020

Our president is one-of-a-kind. He’s a character, yes, and can be rough around the edges. However, he’s a counterpuncher, not a bully. And whatever you feel about his character or its flaws, he is righting decades the wrongs that monoparty presidents, politicians, and bureaucrats did to America: He is saving America’s economy (twice), protecting her sovereign borders, strengthening her military, avoiding foreign wars, bringing peace to regions plagued with discord, providing opportunities without regard to race, tackling a corrupt and entrenched bureaucracy, and generally Making American Great Again -- Again.

The media and the tech giants that refuse to acknowledge Trump’s accomplishments and spin one Big Lie after another to undermine him remind me of these words from Ezekiel 12:2: “Son of man, thou dwellest in the midst of a rebellious house, which have eyes to see, and see not; they have ears to hear, and hear not: for they are a rebellious house.” Just as the “rebellious house” (i.e., the Rebel Army) during the Civil War was on the wrong side of a moral issue, the same is true for the American left, which is dedicated to abandoning our constitutional system.

Image: Signing ceremony between Kosovo and Serbia; Screengrab from a shareable C-SPAN video