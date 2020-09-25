BLM does a website correction

Frankly, I am surprised that it took this long. In other words, it's amazing that all of those Marxist and anti-family ideas sat on the Black Lives Matter website for so long.

Well, BLM is changing its image, as Jason Whitlock wrote:

BLM’s “what we believe” page originally exposed the movement’s heavy Marxist influence. The page called for the disruption of the nuclear family. Let me quote it directly. “We disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure requirement by supporting each other as extended families and ‘villages’ that collectively care for one another, especially our children, to the degree that mothers, parents and children are comfortable.” That’s a Marxist concept. Libby Emmons at The Post Millennial succinctly summarized the BLM agenda, writing that BLM “espouses Marxist principles of communal children and the demise of the family structure over American ideals of individualism and family unity.” People are finally looking beyond BLM’s catchy slogan and evaluating the actual agenda. The agenda is Karl Marx’s anti-God, pro-communism political theory. BLM scrubbed its “what we believe” page because smart people are distancing themselves from BLM.

Thank you Jason, for pointing this out.

What continues to amaze is that this information sat on their website during all the riots and violence. Yet, no one in the media ever asked anything about the people behind BLM or what all of those statements were about.

Back in 2010, I recall the media was always looking for everything behind the Tea Party movement. It did not show the same curiosity behind the BLM movement.

