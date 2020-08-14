Let's hope that Catholics remember what Kamala said

We have something interesting in the Biden-Harris ticket. He claims to be a Catholic and she has a history of attacking ruthlessly the Knights of Columbus, a Catholic men's group.

In the interest of full disclosure, I am a member in my parish. My late father was also a member way back to his time in Cuba.

The "Knights" feed the poor, raise money for natural disaster victims, and participate in many community programs.

Senator Harris' bigotry needs to be shared with Catholics in all of those battleground states. This is from Alexandra Desanctis:

In late 2018, while evaluating the nomination of Brian Buescher to serve as a district judge in Nebraska, Harris posed a series of questions insinuating that his involvement in the Knights of Columbus -- a charitable Catholic fraternal organization -- disqualified him from serving on the bench. Here’s one of her written questions: Since 1993, you have been a member of the Knights of Columbus, an all-male society comprised primarily of Catholic men. In 2016, Carl Anderson, leader of the Knights of Columbus, described abortion as “a legal regime that has resulted in more than 40 million deaths.” Mr. Anderson went on to say that “abortion is the killing of the innocent on a massive scale.” Were you aware that the Knights of Columbus opposed a woman’s right to choose when you joined the organization?

That's pretty rough, and I remember it quite well. By the way, what does Harris thinks happens to all of those babies who are aborted?

My guess is that former VP Biden has quite a few friends who are "Knights." Will he get a question about this? He should.

