Has Joe Biden finally admitted that he’s a white supremacist?

One of the tropes that Biden has repeatedly relied upon since the day he announced his candidacy is the claim that Donald Trump supported the white supremacists at the Charlottesville rally in August 2016. The problem with setting a stupid standard is that you’re likely to run afoul of it yourself, and that’s precisely what Biden did after someone from Antifa or Black Lives Matter shot to death a Proud Boy Trump supporter in Portland.

As you may recall, in response to the decision by the Charlottesville, N.C., town council to remove a statue of Robert E. Lee, a lot of people descended upon Charlottesville to make their opinions known or just to witness the spectacle. Leftists heartily applauded the Big Brother idea of destroying history. Many non-leftists, however, found disturbing the notion of going full Big Brother and pretending that the past was always aligned with the present.

Another group that opposed pulling down the statue consisted of neo-Nazis and white supremacists. They descended on Charlottesville, marching along in faux Nazi uniforms while spewing racist and anti-Semitic statements.

While the protest was at its height, one of the white supremacists drove his car into a crowd, killing a young woman. Given that the media had already tarred Trump as a racist because he promised to enforce America’s existing immigration laws, reporters naturally asked Trump for his take on events in Charlottesville.

Trump expressed his concern about deconstructing America’s past – comments that proved to be remarkably prescient when one looks at the Black Lives Matter and Antifa madness in June and July. In that context, he mentioned that there were people at the rally who were “fine people” on both sides, meaning both the people who wanted to pull down the statue and those who feared a wholesale deconstruction of America's past. Without any prompting, Trump then immediately clarified that, when he said “fine people,” he wasn’t referring to neo-Nazis and other white supremacists:

The media, however, created the “fine people hoax” by falsely proclaiming that Trump had called white supremacists “fine people.” Joe Biden has been running with this hoax ever since. Indeed, it’s the accusation at the core of Biden’s campaign, for he mentioned it when he threw his hat into the ring, when he accepted the nomination, and just recently when he had a brief, tightly controlled interview with ABC:

[N]o president has said people coming out of fields with torches and spewing anti semitic bile and met by people who oppose them, and someone dies and he says they're good people on both sides. No president of the United States has ever said anything like that ever.

For convenience, we can call this “Biden Standard” for determining white supremacy: When Black Lives Matter supporters are facing off against people who are white supremacists or neo-Nazis, and a person says that there are fine people on both sides, that person is a white supremacist.

Now let’s look at what happened in Portland on Saturday night. Trump supporters who belong to a group called “The Proud Boys” went to Portland to face off against Black Lives Matter and Antifa.

The Proud Boys define themselves as a collection of people who are proud to be Americans and are willing to stand up to and, if necessary, fight against Antifa. The group’s multiracial make-up hasn’t stopped leftists from labeling them as “Neo-Nazis”:

leftist gay online outlet published an article entitled: “Proud Boys Neo-Nazis Get Their Asses Kicked And Run Out of Town By The Good People of Kalamazoo, Michigan – VIDEO.”

The leftist Anti-Defamation League , despite using a picture of a black man dressed as a Proud Boy, states that “Some members espouse white supremacist and anti-Semitic ideologies and/or engage with white supremacist groups.”

The hard-left SPLC likens them to Klansman, skinheads, and white supremacists.

By the left’s own definitions, therefore, the Proud Boys are precisely analogous to the white supremacists in Charlottesville.

On Saturday night in Portland, when the Black Lives Matter and Antifa crowd clashed with the Proud Boys, someone from the former group murdered Jay Bishop, a member of the Proud Boys:

Under the Biden standard, when Black Lives Matter supporters are facing off against people who are white supremacists or neo-Nazis (as leftists say happened in Portland), and a person says that there are fine people on both sides, that person is a white supremacist. With the Biden standard in mind, please enjoy Biden’s statement about events in Portland:

The deadly violence we saw overnight in Portland is unacceptable. Shooting in the streets of a great American city is unacceptable. I condemn this violence unequivocally. I condemn violence of every kind by any one, whether on the left or the right.

Biden’s words conform perfectly to the standard he has set for determining whether someone is a white supremacist supporter. We probably shouldn’t be surprised, knowing how proud Biden was of his “deep personal relationships” with segregationists, including a KKK Grand Cyclops?

The way I see it, a white-hooded chicken just came home to roost. In that spirit, the following is an entirely satirical image based upon the risible Biden Standard:

