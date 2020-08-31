Mobs’ depravity downplayed by MSM

Among all the leftist lunacy and outright criminality happening openly on a daily basis, here's a revealing thought experiment based on just two recent incidents.

Imagine it's circa 2012. A guillotine is being pushed through a city street in America. Situated supine on said Reign-of-Terror era execution apparatus is an effigy of President Obama. A large crowd comprising members of some "deplorable right wing" group, say the Tea Party (ah, remember when protests were just that, protests, and were actually and completely peaceful?), surrounds it while celebrating and posing near it. Some in the crowd are wearing or otherwise displaying insignia about a particular race or another.

Now, while picturing that, add this: Somewhere nearby and close in time is a U. S. senator, say, Charles Schumer (D-NY) for the sake of this exercise, walking with his wife toward a hotel, minding his own business. The same or similar crowd, a mob actually of a 100 or so, swarm the couple and shout profanities at them. The senator and his wife manage, with the aid of police, to flee, shaken but physically unscathed. Afterward the senator is quoted as saying, among other things, "I truly believe this with every fiber of my being, had they gotten at us they would have gotten us to the ground, we might not have been killed, might just have been injured by being kicked in the head, or kicked in the stomach until we were senseless.”

Ask yourself: How would the mainstream media outlets have covered these events? And leftist commentators? How about athletes and Hollywood personalities? What would have been the tone of the media coverage? How many times and in how many ways would Republicans, party leaders and/or some radio personality be blamed and maligned (rather than the people who actually did it)? How many days would pass before it faded from public view?

Now compare and contrast your answers with the actual events -- and coverage of same -- of this past Thursday night, when the above happened in Washington, D.C., but, actually, the effigy was the current president and the senator was Senator Rand Paul (R - KY). The mob consisted of, well, the typical bunch of leftist revolutionaries, ne’er-do-wells, hooligans, and hangers-on we've had to witness and endure for too long.

Any thinking person would come to the same general conclusion after such a thought experiment: the difference in coverage and reaction would have been drastic. And it explains why the mainstream media are dying and why public polls show them and their work product to be held in low regard.

Image: Pixabay