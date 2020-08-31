Portland’s Mayor Ted Wheeler exhibits severe Trump Derangement Syndrome

Portland has been wracked with Antifa and Black Lives Matter violence for three months, aided by a supine Mayor Ted Wheeler. A month ago, Mayor Ted Wheeler forced out federal agents who were pushing back against the militants. However, when a leftist militant killed a Trump supporter last night, Wheeler left reality behind and launched a full-throated anti-Trump attack, based upon every hoax the left has thrown at the President.

Wheeler’s attack has to be heard (or read) to appreciate how devoid of reality it is:

A Trump supporter was targeted and killed last night in Portland.



Portland Mayor @TedWheeler is blaming President Trump and his supporters.



This is absolutely unreal. pic.twitter.com/OjOaFx31nK — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 30, 2020

In the remainder of this post, I’ll break down the bizarre fantasies that fill Wheeler’s mind. As you can see, he begins by implying that Trump supporters cannot enter his city and, from there, goes on the attack:

Yesterday’s events began with hundreds of cars filled with supporters of the President rallying in Clackamas County and then driving through downtown Portland. They were supported and energized by the President himself. President Trump, for four years we have had to live with you and your racist attacks on black people.

Trump has never engaged in any racist attacks on black people. Presumably, Wheeler is referring to the “fine people hoax,” which is the product of a media lie. Thankfully, America’s sane people don’t believe it.

We learned early about your sexist attitudes toward women.

Trump stated, accurately enough, that if you’re extremely powerful, women will let you do all sorts of things to them. He did not say that he did such things. He certainly could have added that Bill Clinton, Teddy Kennedy, or Joe Biden were all guilty of doing the grabbing he described -- especially Biden.

We’ve had to endure clips of you mocking a disabled man.

Trump was not mocking a disabled man. He did that shuddering routinely as a visual representation of stupidity.

We’ve had to listen to your anti-democratic attacks on journalists.

There is nothing anti-democratic about a citizen, including a President, exercising his First Amendment right to challenge the media’s lies. What was anti-Democratic was the way that Obama spied on the Associated Press, Fox’s James Rosen, and Sharyl Attkisson. And of course, Obama spied on Trump.

We’ve read your tweets slamming private citizens to the point of receiving death threats, and we’ve listened to your attacks on immigrants. We’ve listened to you label Mexicans rapists.

I have no idea what Wheeler’s talking about with death threats because of tweets, but I do know that Trump did not call Mexicans rapists. What he said was that Mexico was happy to shunt its criminal class, including rapists, across the border into America.

We’ve heard you say that John McCain wasn’t a hero because he was a prisoner of war.

That’s an opinion – and, to be honest, knowing that it was McCain that shopped around the fake Steele Dossier and that it was McCain who vindictively scuttled the effort to repeal Obamacare, one can understand Trump’s animus.

And now you’re attacking Democratic mayors and the very institutions of democracy that have served this nation well since its founding.

That would be Democrat mayors who have stood by and allowed rioting that led to murder and destroyed property, particularly black-owned businesses. The cities may take decades to recover, assuming they ever do.

Do you seriously wonder, Mr. President, why this is the first time in decades that America has seen this level of violence? It’s you who have created the hate and division. It’s you who have not found a way to say the names of black people killed by police officers even as people in law enforcement have. And it’s you who claimed that white supremacists are good people.

Everything that Wheeler has said about Trump and race is a lie, including the “fine people hoax” that he alludes to again, above. Because he has only lies on his side, Wheeler has effectively proved that Trump is not responsible for the racist violence in America. I think that Democrats, especially mayors, are the guilty ones right now….

Your campaign of fear is as anti-democratic as anything you’ve done to create hate and vitriol in our beautiful country. You’ve tried to divide us more than any other figure in modern history. And now you want me to stop the violence that you helped create.

Saying that everything is Trump’s fault is narcissism on steroids. The Republican convention showed a vision of America that’s unified by values, not separated by color. The Democrat convention was like a mirror image of a KKK rally, with whites as the disfavored race, rather than blacks.

As you can see, Wheeler is every bit as irrational someone in the 1950s who believed Martians probed him or someone in the 1600s who believed that witches killed his cattle. Trump Derangement Syndrome is a damaging mass delusion, and I’m afraid more people will die before the sick half of the country snaps out of it.

