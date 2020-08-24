America’s leading white supremacist announces his surprise endorsement

One of the most revolting things about Joe Biden’s candidacy is his dishonest insistence that Donald Trump called white supremacists “fine people.” Democrats have successfully used this hoax to brainwash large parts of the American public into believing that Trump and his supporters are racists and anti-Semites. One wonders, therefore, how much consternation there is in Biden campaign headquarters now that Richard Spencer, one of America’s best-known neo-Nazis, is all in for Biden.

To fully appreciate what should be one of the biggest stories in the presidential campaign, there are two things you need to know: (1) Who Richard Spencer is and (2) what the “fine people hoax” is.

Richard Spencer

Richard Spencer is an unapologetic neo-Nazi. He’s frequently seen giving Nazi salutes, quoting Nazi propaganda, and making openly anti-Semitic statements. He thinks Haitians should be re-enslaved and that racial minorities should be removed from America. Not surprisingly, his wife has accused him of verbal and physical abuse. He is a terrible human being.

Spencer organized and was a featured speaker in at an August 2017 rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. That fact brings us to the…

Fine People Hoax

Spencer was in Charlottesville in August 2017 for a Unite the Right rally that saw neo-Nazis parading through the streets shouting anti-black and anti-Semitic slogans. The reason that the neo-Nazis descended on Charlottesville was that the town was contemplating pulling down a famous statue of Robert E. Lee.

The debate over the statue meant that Charlottesville saw a convergence of Black Lives Matter supporters, white supremacists, people who opposed the Confederacy but who also objected to willy-nilly tearing down signs of America’s history, and people who were curious about the whole event. While the protest was at its height, James Alex Fields, one of the white supremacists, drove his car into a crowd, killing Heather Heyer.

Because the media had already tarred Trump as a racist based upon his promise to enforce existing laws regarding America’s southern border, they naturally asked him about the events in Charlottesville. Trump expressed his concern about deconstructing America’s past – comments that proved to be remarkably prescient when one looks at the Black Lives Matter and Antifa madness in June and July.

In that context, Trumped mentioned that there were people at the rally who were “fine people” because they shared this concern about mindlessly attacking American history. Without any prompting, Trump then immediately clarified that, when he spoke of “fine people,” he wasn’t referring to the Spencer crowd of neo-Nazis and other white supremacists:

Despite Trump’s crystalline clarity, the media instantly created their hoax, falsely proclaiming that Trump had called white supremacists “fine people.” Joe Biden has been running with this hoax ever since. Indeed, it’s the accusation at the core of Biden’s campaign, for he mentioned it when he announced his candidacy, when he accepted the nomination, and when he had a brief, tightly controlled interview with ABC. If you want to hear how foul Biden is in this regard, listen to Scott Adams (language warning):

To sum it up, Richard Spencer is a vile racist and anti-Semite. President Trump strongly denounced Richard Spencer and all other white supremacists. Nevertheless, Joe Biden continuously lies about Trump’s denunciation, pretending that Trump is allied with white supremacists, as are Trump’s supporters.

With that in mind, please enjoy – and share – Richard Spencer’s endorsement in the 2020 presidential election:

I plan to vote for Biden and a straight democratic ticket. It’s not based on “accelerationism” or anything like that; the liberals are clearly more competent people. — Richard 🦁 Spencer (@RichardBSpencer) August 23, 2020

You read that correctly: One of the leaders of America’s few, but vile and toxic, white supremacists just endorsed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. There’s a kind of beautiful symmetry to this, not just because Biden’s been lying for over a year about Trump, but also because the KKK, neo-Nazis, and white supremacists originated in the Democrat party. With his Biden endorsement, Spencer is bringing the haters back home.

Image: Collage: Richard Spencer by Vas Panagiotopoulos (CC BY 2.0) and Biden Logo (public domain)