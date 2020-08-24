In a makeup video, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez complains that no one takes her seriously

Going the full Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has joined the crowd:

But unlike the celebs, who don't take themselves too seriously, Ocasio-Cortez sees all sorts of significance in her makeup routine, and demands respect and power for it.

And she's upset that no one takes her seriously:

According to the New York Post:

“I used to think that I would be taken less seriously, and as the youngest woman in Congress and as a woman of color, it’s so hard to be taken seriously,” the 30-year-old Democratic socialist told Vogue magazine in the video clip, just before showing her gold glittery eyeshadow palette. “It’s like any workplace, where sometimes it feels like you just have to jump up and down for someone to listen. It’s just really difficult because some people are just born in bodies that are naturally taken more seriously.’’

Instead of just saying 'this is a makeup video and people were asking for one and it's not political,' she has to make it political. In the video made for Vogue, she rhapsodizes about how "beauty is power" as if that's exactly the right message to send to the less than beautiful, including the handicapped, the injured, the elderly, and the insecure.

More to the point, as she spends time doing her makeup and lecturing us all how 'empowering it is,' what she's not doing is anything that would make anyone take her seriously.

She's a representative for Queens and Bronx and right now, some ten thousand of her constituents are standing in line waiting for food, thrown out of work by the coronavirus lockdowns and literally struggling for survival.

Until the pandemic struck the city, La Jornada food pantry used to hand out groceries to roughly 1,000 families a week. Now, the number tops 10,000. And volunteers serve lunch every day to 1,000 — many of them kids with growling stomachs. Across the five boroughs, the hungry is in the hundreds of thousands, the Food Bank of New York estimates. “It reminds me of the picture from the Great Depression where a man in a suit and tie is giving another man in a suit and tie an apple. That’s all he had,” La Jornada’s Pedro Rodriguez told The Post. “We give all we have, but that’s not enough.”

That's her district and those are her constituents. For them - some 10,000 waiting in line on a Saturday, a makeup video is solid Marie Antoinette stuff, about the last thing they're thinking about as they wait for some kind of sustanance and pray like heck that their jobs will return and the COVID crisis be over.

Is she helping them? Not in the least, based on what's known.

It's just too fun to claim to be a victim herself, whipping out the compact and smearing the greasy sticks across her face, all to the adoring applause of her audience.

What's wrong with this picture?

Image credit: Screen shot from Vogue video via shareable YouTube.