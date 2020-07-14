Wuhan virus lockdowns: Minority women hardest hit (of course)

One of the standard jokes amongst conservative is an imaginary headline reading ”World Ends: Women and Minorities Hardest Hit.” The joke works because, no matter the leftist panic of the day (climate change, overpopulation, a kale shortage), some left-wing journalist spins it so that it has a sexist or racist edge. So it is that, with the Wuhan virus, even though men are more likely to die than women, the spin is that the real victims are the women.

The Bay Area News Group has published an article informing readers that, once again, the white men are skating:

Coronavirus: Black and Latinx women in California have lost work at three times the rate of white men: More than one in five jobs held by Black, Latinx and immigrant women disappeared between March and May.

The first five paragraphs in the article set up the human interest angle, and it’s a sad one. Leah Taylor, a black woman, worked as a bartender but has now lost her job. Her COBRA coverage is running out, and her unemployment checks won’t cover her expenses. The article explains that Taylor is just one of many minorities and women who are suffering more than anyone else from the virus, and certainly more than the evil, pampered white men:

Between March and May, the number of Black women working in California declined 23 percent from the previous three-month period, while the number of Latinx women working dropped 22 percent, according to an analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data from the California Budget & Policy Center. That’s nearly twice the rate of Black and Latinx men and more than three times the rate of white men. Among white women, employment declined by 10 percent, and white men experienced the smallest drop of any group at 7 percent. Among immigrant workers, more women than men stopped working. Only Asian and Pacific Islander men had a larger decline than their female counterparts. “This is really amplifying existing inequalities, especially racial and ethnic inequities,” said Alissa Anderson, a senior budget analyst at the center and the author of the unemployment report. “The impact is much greater because other data has shown us Black and Latinx families are only half as likely as white families to have savings to support themselves if they go without work for a few months.”

This was all utterly predictable. As the article notes, lower-income people – which often means women and minorities – cannot afford childcare when their kids’ schools are closed. They’re also more likely to be in jobs that the lockdowns closed: food service, nail and hair care, shop clerks, teachers, etc. The much-maligned white men (and many minority men) are driving trucks, keeping public transportation moving, working on necessary infrastructure maintenance, collecting garbage, etc.

The men were allowed to keep working because theirs are “essential jobs” that keep society functioning. Indeed, these essential workers were lavished with love from leftists for this work.

Although leftists don’t seem to realize this, the women, too, were doing the necessary work to keep society functioning: They were reverting to the atavistic work of raising their own children.

Unfortunately for so many of these women, especially the minority women, the leftist side of society has sold them on the lie that they don’t need to have a father in the house for those children. At the Annie E. Casey Foundation Kids Count Data Center, you can see the tragic racial breakdown of single-parent families (which almost invariably means households that women head).

In 2018, 65% of black families, 53% of Native American families, 41% of Hispanic families, and 24% of white families were headed by a single parent. The only outliers were Asian families, who had a mere 15% of single-parent homes. When these single parents – usually women – lost their jobs because of the lockdown, the families were suddenly cast into a pre-modern era of financial desperation and despair because there was no back-up. If a single woman cannot work after her kids are sent home because of school closures, no one in the household is working.

Leftism has sold out women and minorities from beginning to end. It broke down family structures, farmed out childcare and, with the lockdown, destroyed them economically. And now, having done so, it’s capitalizing on their despair to double down on all these terrible policies to push Biden into the White House.

Image: Mother and Child II by Graham Crumb of Imagicity; creative commons license.