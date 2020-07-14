How BLM supports cop killers

Black Lives Matter has just learned the hard way that police bodycams are there not just to protect civilians and suspects from bad cops, they are there to protect good cops from suspects and their supporters, including BLM, who falsely accuse cops of excessive use of force. Hakim Littleton was recently shot dead an instant before he could make a "pig" "oink his last," and BLM is apparently sorry that the cop is not dead in Hakim's place. The video on this Detroit News page shows clearly that Littleton pulled a handgun from his left pocket, aimed at a cop's head, and fired the weapon at close range. Littleton was fortunately a bad shot or we would now have "end of watch" for another police officer.

A prosecutor would have to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the cop's use of deadly force was unlawful to convict him of murder or manslaughter. The bodycam video proves instead that the shooting was justified, and also that the police department should investigate further to determine whether the shooter should be commended for saving another officer's life. This did not stop numerous protesters, and the Detroit News picture gallery shows many in BLM attire, from chanting "Justice for Hakim Littleton! Fire and jail the killer cop!" Another video on the Detroit News page shows a mob yelling "Black Lives Matter" along with "No justice, no peace" while throwing bottles and bricks at the police. One demonstrator yells the N word, apparently at a black law enforcement officer, while another menaces a reporter. The Black Lives Matter movement comes in loud and clear; Hakim Littleton had the right to kill an officer and the "pig" and his partner did not even have the right of self-defense as prescribed by Michigan state law and common sense.

The Blaze meanwhile reported that two police officers, whose Hispanic lives clearly do not matter to Black Lives Matter, were ambushed and murdered on July 11. The daughter of one of the fallen officers posted a tribute to her father which the BLM community greeted with remarks like "Well at least your pops is a good cop now, 6 feet in the dirt where he cant hurt nobody" and"Rip to ur daddy!!! But one cop down many more to go," along with the all-time favorite ACAB (All Cops Are Bastards).

We Deserve Better than BLM and We Can Do Better

There can be zero tolerance in a civilized society for a movement that says it is okay to aim a firearm at a police officer's head and the officer (or his partner) does not have the basic human right of self-defense. It is past time to demand that the Democratic Party, corporate enablers like Starbucks, and universities repudiate their support for this repugnant movement. The best way to send BLM the way of those Confederate statues is to offer the country something a lot better, and I have done my best with a computer artwork program. Please feel free to copy and distribute or improve on my admittedly amateur work.

Civis Americanus is the pen name of an American Thinker contributor who remembers the lessons of history and wants to ensure that our country never needs to learn those lessons again the hard way.