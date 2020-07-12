What the Black Lives Matter movement really is

Based on the research I've conducted, the Black Lives Matter (BLM) organization/movement is likely not what most people think it is. Here are a few verified ideas to consider.

One may think of the BLM movement as a "grassroots" movement. According to the BLM website, BLM is a "global organization active in US, UK, and Canada." The website, Influence Watch, points out that George Soros, a Hungarian-born liberal with a net worth of $25.2 billion, is a major contributor to BLM, having donated "at least $33 million." The same website states that since 2013, groups associated with the BLM movement have taken in $133 million.

On another point, it appears that BLM is rooted in Marxist philosophy. From the New York Post (06/25/20), Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors describes herself and her co-organizer of BLM as "a trained Marxist." The article goes on to say Cullors was a protégé of Eric Mann and that she "spent years" with him "absorbing the Marxist-Leninist ideology that shaped her worldview."

Consider what this might mean for the USA if BLM pushes its agenda and platform. According to Investopedia, Marxism argues for a worker revolution to overturn capitalism in favor of communism. Furthermore, Marxism is against the nuclear family in that it teaches a hierarchical system and keeps money within groups (families), opposed to distributed wealth. The website ReviseSociology explains, "Marxists argue that the nuclear family performs ideological functions for Capitalism — the family acts as a unit of consumption and teaches passive acceptance of hierarchy. It is also the institution through which the wealthy pass down their private property to their children, thus reproducing class inequality." Furthermore, the website Brainscape points out, "[Marxists] dispute the idea that the way families are organized benefits everyone. The website goes on to say, "[R]ather [Marxism] argue[s] that the family like many other institutions in capitalist societies, serves to maintain the power of those with wealth and preserve the existing economic system."

BLM is anti–nuclear family. The following quote was taken directly from the BLM website: "We disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure requirement by supporting each other as extended families and 'villages' that collectively care for one another[.]" More Marxist philosophy from the BLM Platform itself: BLM argues for a reformed tax code "at the local, state, and federal level to ensure a radical and substantial redistribution of wealth."

The U.S. Code of Federal Regulations defines terrorism as "the unlawful use of force and violence against persons or property to intimidate or coerce a government, the civilian population, or any segment thereof, in furtherance of political or social objectives" (28 C.F.R. Section 0.85). The New York Post (06/25/20) reported that Hawk Newsome, president of Greater New York Black Lives Matter (BLM website denies this title), stated, "If this country doesn't give us what we want, then we will burn down this system and replace it. All right? And I could be speaking figuratively. I could be speaking literally. It's a matter of interpretation." Also stated by Newsome, "I just want black liberation, and black sovereignty. By any means necessary."

This evidence is pretty compelling in suggesting that the BLM movement presents itself as a Marxist philosophy pushing organization with characteristics of a terrorist entity. This seems like such a strange way to strengthen race relations and advocate for the human and legal rights of U.S. citizens.

Image: Johnny Silvercloud via Flickr (cropped).