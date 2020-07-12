List of crimes, 2040

Today, leftists are playing the "cancel history" game to destroy statues of those who owned slaves in the past, when slavery was legal. But what will our descendents say about us in the future — say in the year 2040, when we will all be hyper-woke or even post-hyper-woke? Here are a few behaviors we all engage in today that could be considered illegal in the future.

Eating meat

Criticizing [leftist] politicians

Owning a pet

Driving a gasoline-powered vehicle

Growing vegetables in your backyard

Holding a barbecue

Celebrating the 4th of July

Holding a meeting of more than ten people

Flying the American Flag

Owning a Bible

Watching a classic movie

Going to the beach

Reading from the Great Books

Telling an ethnic joke

Complimenting a woman on her appearance

Visiting a national park or monument

Singing or laughing

Participating in a Shakespeare festival

Getting a haircut or manicure

Heating/cooling your home

Expressing patriotism

Voting Republican

Going outside

Being quiet

Being white

Oops — actually, most of these are already illegal or subject to electronic guillotining today. Welcome to America, 2020.