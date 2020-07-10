What anti-Trump merchandise says about the 2020 election

Back in January, my flea market blog post noted that Wall Street wants President Trump to stay in office for a second term. That's still true some six months later, despite Wuhan virus disinformation, looting and burning mobs, culture-canceling demolition, and police-defunding lunacy unleashed by Democrats and their allies. As far as the lords of finance are concerned, it's as if that were all happening on a different planet.

The latest "polls" showing President Trump trailing Joe Biden had me wondering, however, if the other point I made in the blog post is still true. Is Main Street support for President Trump as solid now as it was six months ago, based on the popularity of pro-Trump paraphernalia on sale at flea markets? Unfortunately, I couldn't test that hypothesis at the Wagon Wheel here in Pinellas County, Florida because the Chicom-WHO-Democrat virus hysteria caused the owners to close down the location.

So, instead, I decided to go in the opposite direction and check out anti-Trump signage available at Amazon and eBay. What messages were they pushing? I wondered. Neither outfit publishes sales statistics, so it's a total guess how well this stuff is selling. Even if marketing numbers are good, it's unclear they'd have any significance as a predictor of things to come. It was an interesting exercise nevertheless.

What's for sale in the way of anti-Trump propaganda? Amazon and eBay evidently had no problem allowing items that included "f---" and "s---." No kidding. On the other hand, I found no such language in anti-Biden items on eBay and only one, in sign language, on a T-shirt at Amazon. As SNL's Church Lady used to say, isn't that special!

Here are some lowlights.

Scatological items are available on both sites, showing disgustingly graphic details that I won't describe.

Trump is called the usual names: "Nazi," "liar," "clown," "moron," "corrupt," "inept," "unstable," "sexist," "misogynist," "traitor" (shown hugging Putin and worse, no kidding) — and, of course, "racist."

Even though the Schiff-Nadler-Pelosi charade bombed months ago, items urging Trump's removal from office are still available — e.g. "Lock Him Up," "Jail to the Chief," and "Trump for Prison 2020."

The items I found most revealing weren't rude, insulting, or disgusting; rather, they try to convince voters that any candidate is preferable to Donald Trump — e.g., "Any Functioning Human 2020," "Any Functioning Adult 2020," "Any Sane Adult 2020," and "Anyone Else for President 2020."

The strangest item of all along these lines appeared on a lawn in my area recently, reading "For the Love of God, Anyone but Trump 2020."

Think about this for a minute. Democrats appealing to the Almighty? This is bizarre, even perverse, for the simple reason that theirs is the party of infanticide, "Squad" anti-Semitism, and sharia law. The "Love of God" part conveniently ignores the Muslim-coddling that's been going on in the Democrat Party for a while now, where Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) get a pass, no matter how prejudiced their ravings. It's open season on churches and synagogues, but mosques are off limits to looters.

Notice also that the lawn sign doesn't really endorse Biden, not even by a process of elimination, because it's not entirely certain at this point that he will get the nod at the upcoming Democrat convention. So far, Ghislaine Maxwell hasn't linked the Biden clan to Epstein's sex island, but nobody knows what will come out once she starts singing, or "composing," as Alan Dershowitz put it. Biden's China connection is well known.

The person who put up the anti-Trump sign could easily have chosen one that explicitly picks sides but didn't, so the question is why not. I'm not about to ask. Maybe it's just another example of Trump Derangement Syndrome, or maybe it's something much more serious: genuine anxiety about Biden's viability as a candidate, whose advanced age and mental feebleness must worry the Democrat base.

Everyone is waiting to see how Biden will end the suspense surrounding his choice of a running mate. Once the announcement is made, it's not out of the question for Joe to drop out for one reason or another — most likely health — and anoint his V.P. choice. This would make a hash of the party's primary process, but so what? Comrade Bernie has been paid handsomely and won't raise a stink. The other clown car members are all good soldiers and learned party discipline from Lenin, Mao, and Castro; they'll obey.

I'll be driving around the next few weeks to see if the sign is still up.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr.