Watching a BLM riot develop in real-time

Conservatives have been saying a few consistent things about the Black Lives Matter movement: It’s not about black lives, which we can see because of its disinterest in inner-city black-on-black killings, its indifference to the slaughter of black children born and unborn, and its silence about black police officers who’ve been killed. Because America has social and economic mobility, Marxists had to find a different incendiary issue which, in America, is race. And of course, the BLM foot soldiers are primarily made up of college-educated white students, primarily women, who have drunk deeply from the Marxist swill their professors offer them.

Each of those truths about the Black Lives Matter movement is perfectly highlighted in a video that Damani Felder, a black conservative in Texas, posted to Instagram on Monday. Felder was dining with friends at an outdoor venue next to an open plaza in Dallas, Texas. As he repeatedly pans the dining area with his camera, you can see that the diners are a mix of races and ages.

The film begins immediately after a group of about 20 or 25 Black Lives Matter protesters arrayed themselves in an ankle-deep fountain running the length of the dining area. The protesters are, by a pretty clear margin, young, white, and female. In other words, they perfectly match the demographics in American colleges, which are also mostly young, white, and female.

These are the good little girls who have always worked hard in school, diligently imbibing everything their hard-left Democrat teachers and professors have taught them. These “educators” have played on their sense of self-worth, guilt, and credulity to turn themselves into the foot soldiers of anarchy.

Felder knows what’s going on with these young people:

The majority-white people in the crowd that want to feel good about themselves. Look at this. They want to feel good about themselves, so they’re here ruining an otherwise peaceful evening with their B.S. [snip] Look at this. Majority-white people, out here acting the fool because they want to feel like they are important. Look at this. Look at the racial make-up of this. Think about what the purpose of this would be. Remember that Opal Tometi and Patrisse Cullors are the founders of this organization, and they are admitting on camera that they are trained Marxists. All they care about is anarchy and social unrest. Look at this. Look at this. Again, majority-white crowd because they want to feel that they belong to something.

What’s unique about the video, in addition to Felder’s astute insights, is that we can watch how the protesters transform in real-time from being loud and vulgar to being so violent that the police bring tear gas and pepper spray to stop them (but not before the protesters throw things, breaking windows and possibly doing other damage). The bewildered diners, who had been hoping these human mosquitoes would spontaneously depart, end up scattering, their lovely evening completely spoiled.

Significantly, what triggers the violence is that one of the diners – a black man – offers a verbal challenge to the mostly white, middle-class, female protesters. In the world of leftism, of course, words are violence. Additionally, anyone who opposes leftists is a Nazi. So if a Nazi offers violence in the form of words, it’s perfectly proper for a leftist to respond with physical violence – which is how we end up with a video of white leftists attacking black people whom their demented brains have categorized as Nazis.

Looking at the diner’s despair, which was the same regardless of age or race, one has to wonder whether the leftists launched their attack against society just a bit too soon. Had they done so at the end of September, by the election American people might have been at peak sympathy with the leftist movement and inclined to invite it into government.

By going off prematurely (so to speak), they’ve given Americans a chance to see that these people are not seeking to improve society; they are trying to destroy it. As Aristotle said, “A common danger unites even the bitterest enemies.”

Americans, male or female, black or white, young or old, who don’t crave anarchy, may put aside their differences about taxes and borders in the face of a common enemy – the forces of chaos, hatred, and destruction. And if they’re smart, they’ll realize that the only way to stop this madness is to keep from the White House and Congress the party that has incubated this societal plague . . . the Democrat party.

Image: Instagram screengrab