« Watching a BLM riot develop in real-time | Under China's thumb: So you can buy a KillCops t-shirt from the NBA but not a FreeHongKong one »
July 14, 2020

MSNBC host dumbfounded as his panel of pediatricians unanimously support schools reopening

By Thomas Lifson

Here is a half-minute of pure political pleasure for conservatives – and parents of school age children. With many European countries already re-opening schools, and with science(!) telling us that otherwise healthy children almost ever get or transmit the COVID-19 virus, it really isn’t surprising that all 6 pediatricians on the video panel enthusiastically endorsed re-opening the schools and sending their own children to them.

But it pretty clearly came as a shock to the MSNBC host. (I am afraid that I don’t watch enough MSNBC to know his name).

Kudos to Donald Trump. Jr for tweeting out this priceless video clip:

 

 

photo credit: Twitter video screen grab (cropped)

 

Here is a half-minute of pure political pleasure for conservatives – and parents of school age children. With many European countries already re-opening schools, and with science(!) telling us that otherwise healthy children almost ever get or transmit the COVID-19 virus, it really isn’t surprising that all 6 pediatricians on the video panel enthusiastically endorsed re-opening the schools and sending their own children to them.

But it pretty clearly came as a shock to the MSNBC host. (I am afraid that I don’t watch enough MSNBC to know his name).

Kudos to Donald Trump. Jr for tweeting out this priceless video clip:

 

 

photo credit: Twitter video screen grab (cropped)

 