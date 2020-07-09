Tucker Carlson rips the mask off the Democrat party

I was working on a post about how the Democrat party is cynically hiding their presidential candidate, Joe “Who’s My Wife” Biden, from public view, while using the Wuhan virus, mobs, and cancel culture to silence any opposition to Democrat politicians or their plans for America. Then, while I was looking for a specific link, I stumbled across Tucker Carlson’s monologue about Biden and the debates. I knew I had nothing to add.

Carlson is getting increasingly angry about what’s going on in this country. The thread of humor that used to underlie his opening monologues is gone. Instead, he’s gone full constitutional warrior, tackling the Democrat’s cynicism, and calling out the dual leftist practices of violence and censorship. Every day, Carlson is better than the day before, and that’s certainly true with this monologue.

After listening to Carlson, you should be inspired to get out of your house and vote on November 3. This election is so pivotal that there’s no excuse for not voting, including the fact that you live in a blue state, where your vote won’t matter, or in a red state, where you’re sure things will be fine without you. That’s not how it’s going to work this year.

I feel very strongly that ordinary Americans are getting angry and worried. No matter how much the media has cultivated ill-will towards Trump, Trump is still going to look better than the specter of a doddering old man in the White House, a mob on the streets, and a cancel culture in academia and the corporate world. People who haven’t voted before or who voted Democrat are going to want to have a say in politics this year.

This is how these stealth Trump voters will play out in a majority Democrat state such as California: In 2016, 32% of Californians voted for Trump, an insufficient number to give him California’s electoral votes. This year, that 32% of voters may think to themselves, “Why bother?”

Here’s why they should bother: If just 20% more people back Trump in 2020 than did in 2016, that 20%, when added to the 32% of existing California conservatives, means Trump wins California. If the 32% can’t be bothered to show up, there’s no chance of a miracle.

Meanwhile, in traditionally red states, expect election fraud such as you’ve never seen before. Generations of the dead will be signing an X with their skeletal hands so that they can vote for Biden. The only way to assure that fraud doesn’t swing red states to Biden is for Trump supporters to turn out in overwhelming numbers. Only with more living than dead votes can Biden be so soundly trounced that the claims that “Trump cheated” will die a swift, painful death.

Watch Carlson and, if you haven’t already registered to vote in the upcoming election, do so immediately. And then vote in November. Also, if someone accuses you of being racist, spit in his eye. And if your employer tries to fire you over speech or race issues, use the internet to find a civil rights lawyer who will sue your employer into bankruptcy.

We can fight back. We must fight back.

