The sack of Portland

With very little national media attention, the beautiful city of Portland, Oregon has been under siege for over a month, with rioters and looters nightly clashing with police, destroying property, desecrating monuments, and help themselves to property they did not pay for. The city is, in short, being sacked by barbarians, clothed in the garb of “peaceful protestors.”

The Portland Police, under the command of Mayor Ted Wheeler, have been restrained, to say the least, in dealing with the mobs. But they have just posted a two-and-a-half-minute video on Twitter depicting what they are up against:

For over a month police have responded to criminal activity in downtown Portland and in other neighborhoods that has caused millions of dollars in damage and has threatened human life and safety. pic.twitter.com/bdEHYENfqr — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) July 8, 2020

Firebombs may be bad, but the rioters are also using lasers to potentially blind police officers at whom they aim their weapons.

Twitter video screen grabs (cropped)

According to Fox News:

"We're six weeks into this," Portland Deputy Police Chief Chris Davis said during a virtual news briefing. "A walk through downtown today will expose you to a scene of boarded-up windows, extensive damage to public property and really an unfortunate scene in our city center."

More than 100 people have been injured among peace officers and civilians, and the damamge is reckoned at $23 million. The arrests so far are few, but of the 7 whose mug shots have been released, 6 appear to be white youngsters of college age:

Via The Post Millenial

Police have little confidence in their civilian leadership:

The president of the Portland police union that represents rank-and-file officers said Wednesday he has no confidence in city leaders to address the ongoing violence amid their failure to condemn the destructive behavior. "I have no confidence that [the] City Council will stand up for all of Portland," Officer Daryl Turner, president of the Portland Police Association, said during a news conference. “I have no confidence that the city will stop the rioting and looting and protect the safety and livelihood of Portlanders.

Governor Kathleen Brown of Oregon, sister of former California Governor Jerry “Moonbeam” Brown, has done nothing to stop the ongoing sack of her state’s largest city. The National Guard should be called up and authorized to use live rounds when they are physically threatened. That would put a stop to the riots and save Portland from becoming a shell of its former self.