Kanye West pulverizes the Democrats

Kanye West says it was God's choice, not his, to run for president against Joe Biden and President Trump.

At first glance, it looks like the height of ingratitude to President Trump, who was pretty kind to Kanye and his wife Kim Kardashian, for their idiosyncratic support of him.

Now that Kanye has spoken to Forbes magazine, it's pretty obvious that Trump has little to do with this whole shadowbox campaign. Democrats are ones who are getting the kick in the teeth, not Trump.

Here's how deadly it was for Democrats in this must-read interview from Forbes:

“That is a form of racism and white supremacy and white control to say that all Black people need to be Democrat and to assume that me running is me splitting the vote. All of that information is being charged up on social media platforms by Democrats. And Democrats used to tell me, the same Democrats have threatened me. . . . The reason why this is the first day I registered to vote is because I was scared. I was told that if I voted on Trump my music career would be over. I was threatened into being in one party. I was threatened as a celebrity into being in one party. I was threatened as a Black man into the Democratic party. And that’s what the Democrats are doing, emotionally, to my people. Threatening them to the point where this white man can tell a Black man if you don’t vote for me, you’re not Black.”

...and...

Someone can say, ‘Hey, I got a brand new car for you, it’s across the street,’ and you get so excited you run across the street and get hit by a car trying to run to your new car. That’s how they control the Black community, through emotions, they get us excited, we’re so excited, but then for 400 years the change doesn’t truly happen.

...and...

“A lot of times just like political parties they feel all Blacks have to be Democrat. This man, Joe Biden, said if you don’t vote for me, then you are not Black. Well, act like we didn’t hear that? We act like we didn’t hear that man say that? That man said that. It’s a rap. We gonna walk, all the people. Jay-Z said it best. For the other candidates, I just gracefully suggest y’all bow out—Trump and Biden, gracefully bow out. It’s God’s country, we are doing everything in service to God, nobody but God no more. I am in service of our Lord and savior, Jesus Christ, and I put everything I get on the line to serve God.”

...and...

“Well my second album is called Late Registration. I got a rap . . . The other thing is, my campaign is Kanye West YES, not YEP, not YEAH. YES. YES. YES. . . . When I’m president, let’s also have some fun. Let’s get past all the racism conversation, let’s empower people with 40 acres and a mule, let’s give some land, that’s the plan.”

He also said that Planned Parenthood was doing "the devil's work" which kind of stated the obvious.

And it all explains why Democrats are yelling.

Kanye himself says he's gotten a hysterical, threat-filled response from Democrats.

President Trump, despite his floundering poll numbers and the introduction of a new competitor, is by contrast, just offering Kanye more gentle encouragement and support.

President Trump told Real Clear Politics during an interview in the Oval Office on Tuesday that he believes a Kanye West candidacy in 2020 “would be a great trial run” before making a bid for the White House in November of 2024.

No wonder some Democrats are claiming that Trump put Kanye up to this.

Actually, it's more a matter of Trump understanding Kanye and the cultural, spiritual and very Black context he's operating from, as well has his being an enormously rich showbiz celebrity well out of touch with some kinds of conventional wisdoms that are operative here. Turmp understands this world. Biden has no idea. Biden's puppetmasters know there's a problem.

This, from Kanye, by the way, suggests that Kanye can feel something cultural in the air, too:

That said, he won’t say much more against Trump. He’s much less shy about criticizing Biden, which certainly won’t tamp down the idea that the Birthday Party is a ruse to help reelect Trump. “I’m not saying Trump’s in my way, he may be a part of my way. And Joe Biden? Like come on man, please. You know? Obama’s special. Trump’s special. We say Kanye West is special. America needs special people that lead. Bill Clinton? Special. Joe Biden’s not special.”

Andrew Breitbart has pointed out that politics is just the downstream of culture, and sure enough, that would explain why someone like Kanye could have such an impact without a political basis at all.

Democrats have been convinced that they've had it in the bag with Black voters all along, as well as voters who pay more attention to cultural matters than political or ideological ones. Kanye has just thrown a wrench into that fine-tuned Democratic turnout machine model, and thrown a lifeline to a sizable part of the Democratic base, the part that doesn't like politics at all.

Worse still for Democrats, Kanye is too big a cultural icon for them to issue marching orders too. He goes his own way and any effort to shame or manipulate him is going to fall flat. He's already stated that he has their number.

It's pretty obvious from this response who Kanye is taking votes from. Couldn't happen to a nicer bunch of far-left hucksters and users.

Image credit: Monica Showalter with use of public domain and screen shot images.