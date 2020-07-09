The "great one" Mark Levin refers to Don Lemon as the "dumbest broadcaster on television." Or is that Brian Stelter? No matter. Two sides of the same lying media coin.

On Monday night, in an interview with Terry Crews, Don Lemon (inadvertently) gave up the game. When Crews challenged Lemon regarding black-on-black crime and the death of a half dozen black children this past week, Lemon stated;

The Black Lives Matter movement was started because it was talking about police brutality. If you want an All Black Lives Matter movement that talks about gun violence in communities, including, you know, black communities, then start that movement with that name.

All this time, we were told that Black Lives Mattered. Anyone who disagreed with Black Lives Matter was deemed racist for not advocating for the safety of, ahem, black lives. It now is clear — thank you Don Lemon — that seemingly not all black lives matter. Only those who die as a result of police brutality do — or, more particularly, only those deaths that can be leveraged for cultural or political gain.

Of course, black lives matter, as all lives matter, as black persons (as all persons) are children of God. Every life is precious in the sight of God.

Black Lives Matter are Marxist-anarchist "community organizers," rubbing raw the sores of discontent. Their intention is the destruction of western civilization.

Here is a list of their demands:

All black Americans should receive a guaranteed minimum income, health care, schooling, food, real estate, genital mutilation if they want to pretend to be members of the opposite sex, and abortion.

Bring an "an end to all jails" as we know them.

Disrupt the traditional family.

Demand reparations on behalf of foreign nations.

Form a "global liberation movement" that will "overturn US imperialism [and] capitalism."

First off, don't see anything there about police brutality. No prescriptions on how to end police brutality other than their oft-stated proclamation to defund the police, which as we've seen in Democrat-run jurisdictions across America has led to the rapid escalation of violent crime, oddly enough perpetrated predominantly by, and against, non-white persons.

Black Lives Matter is a hate group. If white-hooded Democrats (but I repeat myself) advocated for the things BLM advocated for, they would be deemed racist.

As to disrupting the traditional family, this has, by and large, been accomplished in the black community, with 74% of children born out of wedlock.

End to all jails as we know them — this has been an, er, ah, success in New York City, as Mayor de Blasio and Governor Cuomo have opened the prisons and let almost everyone go free. Again, the primary perpetrators and victims of subsequent crime: non-white persons.

As to all black persons receiving health care, housing, food, and abortion — do you know who else had this arrangement? Slaves.

Again, thank you, Don Lemon. You've exposed Black Lives Matter for the Marxist organization that it is. They don't care a whit a black lives.

As a side note, y'all know that Karl Marx was a blatant racist, right?

Image: Fuzheado via Wikimedia Commons.