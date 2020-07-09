Driving on Americaâ€™s highways is like driving in a Third World country

This past weekend, a car hit two activists protesting on a Seattle freeway, killing one and injuring the other. While that made headlines, the real story is what’s happening to drivers, many of whom are deciding that it's preferable to commit manslaughter by running over protesters, rather than being sitting ducks in their cars, with leftists scrabbling at their windows like movie zombies hungry for brains.

When cars run through protesters, the leftist media reports the story as if white drivers are in Mad Max mode, gunning for innocent blacks protesting for their rights. That’s what happened in Minneapolis shortly after the protests began.

A trucker had volunteered to make the dangerous drive to deliver supplies to a black-owned store in the riot-torn city but accidentally found himself on a freeway that protesters had commandeered. He avoided hitting anyone, but the mob swarmed his truck, and he was probably saved because he was arrested.

When a mob attacked a FedEx truck, the driver continued to move to avoid the protesters, who were trying to bash their way into his cab. One of the men crawling over his rig got dragged under the wheels and died.

In Fredericksburg, Virginia, a mob trapped a mom driving with her child. Her 911 call is chilling, because the 911 operator tells her that she’s on her own, along with an almost fatuously reminder that she should not hurt any of the people putting her and her daughter’s lives at risk:

In Provo, Utah, a driver made a right turn and found himself in the middle of a protest. The rioters crowded around his vehicle and one of them stuck a gun into the car, shooting the driver. The driver escaped, saving his life, by hitting the gas and knocking over one person:

In Louisville, Kentucky, activists surrounded a woman’s car and she escaped only by accelerating away from them. NPR immediately ran a false news report accusing right-wing activists of turning their cars into weapons against innocent Black Lives Matter protesters:

Here's a fuller video of what you're calling a "right-wing extremist attack" ... a driver is harassed by a group of people, tries to get away, is then attacked by a larger group... and uses their vehicle to defend themselves and get away.



This story is leftist bullshit. pic.twitter.com/771gEebiqg — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) June 21, 2020

In Ventura, California, a driver was filmed driving through protesters who were blocking the road. The driver hit two of the protesters. Sane prosecutors, however, concluded that the motorist was acting in self-defense as the protesters swarmed his truck:

In Bloomington, Indiana, an driver didn’t trust the mob’s promises that they were clearing protesters off the road and instead drove forward, hitting two protesters, one of whom sustained cuts to her head. The police are hunting for the driver.

And on Monday, a driver trapped on New York’s 42nd Street was able to escape from swarming protesters only because he kept moving. The protesters claimed the driver deliberately targeted them, but a since-deleted video on social media showed that the protesters were targeting his tires, which would have trapped him.

With mobs blocking roads and then swarming and attacking unlucky vehicles trapped on those roads, it appears that more drivers are deciding it’s better to risk a manslaughter charge than take their chances with the mob. Scott Adams has caught on that self-defense is fading away before activist prosecutors (something I discussed here). He therefore riffed about self-defense when mobs attack drivers.

Adams is adamant that it’s more important to save your life then and there, and risk a criminal charge later than to hope for mercy from the mob. Adams posits a situation in which a mob has surrounded his car. This is his conclusion:

Well, let me let me say, if somebody attacks, if somebody surrounds my car, I’m gonna drive forward. If there’s somebody in front of my car, they will be killed or injured, but I’m gonna do it. I’m not going to sit there with a crowd that’s beating on my car and threatening me. I’m gonna drive forward, and I’m gonna take out anybody who’s in front of me. And I’m not gonna even think twice about it. I’m not even gonna feel guilty about it. I’m gonna look in my rearview mirror and see brains spilled on the road behind me. I’m not gonna have a nightmare about that. I’m not even gonna have PTSD about that, all right? That’s just me, but let me say it again: If you put me on a jury in this country, I am NOT going to convict anybody for what looks like self-defense.

Adams probably speaks for a lot of people in America. He’s a reminder that the police are an important, if sometimes imperfect, barrier between civility and anarchy. When people know that the law is not there to protect them, they will take any steps necessary to defend themselves.

Image: YouTube screengrab