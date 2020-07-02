The masked re-opening of K-12 schools in 2020

With the K-12 school year on the brink of returning, policy makers and pseudo experts are coming out of the woodwork to make your child’s life at school less enjoyable than it used to be. Individuals associated with countless organizations are now infiltrating K-12 schools at a rate that is higher than previously thought. The COVID-19 fiasco has allowed this to occur, and school systems are accepting these outside parties.

While some school districts have decided to go back to the way things were before the PLANdemic, many school districts are moving to a full-online platform for their district’s K-12 education. Many districts are also combining these two models, and the confusion that is coming with it should highlight what school officials have in mind.

For example, in one major school district in Southwest Ohio, the city’s Health Commissioner has become involved in the decision-making process regarding students returning to school. This health commissioner believes that all students who ride school buses this fall should have to wear face masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19. This health commissioner goes even further by suggesting that students should only sit one or two per seat and that students should only sit next to their peers for whom they already live around and play with while outside of school. The exact quote reads;

County and city health officials are recommending that because children from the same neighborhood play with each other, they should sit next to each other on the bus, filling the vehicles from the back to the front so neighbors are close together, with a family’s siblings ideally sitting next to each other, because ‘there’s no way we can run the bus five times to the same neighborhood and have every other seat [empty].'

George Orwell’s 1984 student-spy police patrol is also fully in play. Keep in mind that students have already been trained to tattle on one another with such social and emotional learning programs within their schools and classrooms as PBIS (Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports) and The PAX Good Behavior Game. Students have had years to practice this tattle approach. Now, the health commissioner within this district stated;

What they (students) do beyond that time is up to them. I think there’ll be a way for parents to opt out (wearing masks on busses), if they’re not comfortable with that. There can be a warning system if kids are messing with their masks, or whatever.

You read that right. A “warning system, or whatever!” The student-filmed YouTube videos that stem from this are going to be an incredible phenomenon.

The health commissioner continued on to state that this district and their city council are in communication with neighboring districts and Catholic schools are also providing their guidance. They also stated that they can’t wait for the Governor of Ohio to make decisions and guidelines first. It’s the local school districts that must first have a plan in place. Finally, teachers and staff members were now going to be required to have their temperatures taken every day before entry into their school buildings, and they would need to fill out a questionnaire as to how they were physically feeling at the time

Apparently, county health commissioners are also completely unaware of the negative health effects of wearing a mask: (1. Dr. Fauci 60 Minuets Overtime and 2. Nurse - RN Delivers Message about Covid19 & N95 Masks and 3. Testing Oxygen Levels Under A Mask w an OSHA Air Quality Monitor).

Many school districts are having students decide right now whether they want to learn at school or at home, using district online resources. Once these decisions are made by the students and their families, they allegedly become permanent. Another neighboring school district in Southwest Ohio recently polled parents’ perceptions regarding online learning for the new year. Roughly 40% of parents who took the poll (which had about 750 parent participants) want their local school district to move to partial or fulltime home-based online learning. Not only is this movement in a positive direction, this is a massive number and it’s a big school district. My guess is that this school district is not alone in the shock that is about to hit them when they see first-hand the incredibly low levels of student attendance, the likes of which they can’t imagine. These parental perceptions are not just centered around COVID-19. This has been surging in America for a long time.

