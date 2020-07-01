Tucker Carlson, now officially the king of cable news, delivers historic challenge to GOP

Tucker Carlson now has the highest ratings of any program in cable news history, adding extra weight to his historic program last night, in which he laid out the peril ahead if Biden wins and a clear strategy for the clueless GOP to follow in order to prevent that from happening.

If you missed Carlson's opening monologue last night, it is embedded below in full, all 10 minutes and 48 seconds of it.

I don't agree with every single point he made, but I still hope the mush-heads who keep the GOP acting like a whipped puppy, pathetically accepting the premises of the Democrats and trying to be accepted as by them and their media adjuncts, take heed.

Here is the peril Carlson sees if Biden wins (transcript via Fox News):

Republicans at all levels could lose this fall. If they do, there will be profound consequences for you. People who supported Donald Trump will be punished, there's definitely no question about that. There's never been an American political party as radical and as angry as the Democrats are now. Imagine them with unlimited power and that's what they plan to get in their first year[.] ... The point is, and it could not be clearer: Non-Democrats in America are in peril.

He invoked his interview with Senator Mike Braun Monday night, in which the Indiana Republican came across very badly in defending his support of a bill to make it easier to personally sue and bankrupt police officers for alleged abuses, a move that would drive every home-owning cop out of his profession.

"Yes, the Republican Party, flawed and infuriating though it often is. The fact remains, the GOP is the only institution still open to the rest of us, to Americans who want to live as they did just 15 years ago, quietly, productively, without being harassed and harangued by self-righteous lunatics who mean them harm. And they do," Carlson said. "If you want to be left alone to do your job and raise your family in this country, you will need a protector. That protector must be the Republican Party. There are no other options, but it must be a very different kind of Republican Party."

He predicted what the Democrats will do if they win the presidency and control of both houses of Congress, as polling indicates they will. These predictions are based on what Democrats themselves have said.

They will immediately amnesty 20 million illegal aliens and get them on the voting rolls, making it impossible for the Republicans to win any more national elections.

They will abolish the Senate filibuster rule, allowing a 51-vote majority to pass into law anything they want.

They will enlarge and pack the Supreme Court, eliminating the constitutional safeguard against tyranny.

They will grant statehood to the District of Columbia, enlarging their Senate majority.

He then laid out the three points that the GOP must provide voters if it is to save the nation from slipping into a one-party tyranny.

"First is vigorous defense of total equality under the law. We are equal because we are citizens. Every American has precisely the same rights as every other American. Period. That is the promise of America," Carlson said. "It's why millions of people move here for a long time[.] ... It was obvious, but it no longer is obvious. And there are many who are working in the opposite direction. Republicans must counterbalance this. They must work as hard as they can to make America fair again "Don't get caught in pointless debates about whether or not this is a racist country," Carlson added. "Clearly it isn't. Prove it by making it less racist by making it a colorblind meritocracy. That's our promise."

Second:

"We are not a free society without that," Carlson said. "This is not simply a debate about the First Amendment and its limits. It's bigger than that and more important. If you can't articulate something, if you're not allowed, you can't think. And that's precisely why authoritarians try to control language. They're trying to control your mind. Republicans should lead the fight against this without shame. Americans have the absolute right to tell the truth. This is not negotiable. "Nor, by the way, is it a theoretical concern of interest only to intellectuals. Everything depends on it. If you can't think freely, you can't solve problems. Try to build a hydro plant or fly a commercial airplane. If certain categories of thought are off limits to you, it doesn't work. The power grid collapses. Planes crash. Society degrades. No speech means no science, no art, no civilization.

His final point directed the GOP to care for its genuine constituency, the middle class of normal Americans. I am in agreement with this general point, especially as it rejects GOP deference to Wall Street and globalist interests. But not only did he disparage the GOP milquetoasts, but he also called out concern over the Russia Hoax (a mere coup d'état attempt) and the coronavirus as "partisan junk food," to the delight of progressives.

Newsweek:

Fox News host Tucker Carlson apologized to his viewers for helping to feed them "partisan junk food" from the Republican Party, and said voters should force the GOP to focus on what matters most of all: The American middle class. (snip) "Instead of improving the lives of their voters, the party feeds them a steady diet of mindless, symbolic victories. Partisan junk food designed to make them feel full even as they waste away. Who cares how many Benghazi hearings we have? We're supposed to care. Why should we? "How did Peter Strzok's text messages become more important than saving American jobs from foreign nationals who are taking them? It is lunacy. We fall for it every time. And to the extent this show has participated in it, we apologize with deepest sincerity."

Predictably, the Daily Beast was even more scathing.

I strongly disagree with this perspective, for a conspiracy of the intelligence services, FBI, and outgoing Obama administration officials, including the president and vice president, to obstruct the election of and then disrupt and impeach the opposing party candidate and president is the biggest political scandal in our history. Not at all junk food.

That said, a focus on the middle class is the way for Republicans to go, while letting John Durham do his work.

If the Republic survives in recognizable form, Tucker Carlson's challenge to the Republican Party last night will be recognized for its historic importance as a turning point. There will be "Tucker Carlson Awards for Journalistic Excellence," just as there are now at least five "Edward R. Murrow Awards" that invoke the name of the CBS journalist who is credited with calling out and sparking the downfall of Senator Joseph McCarthy for debasing the very important and legitimate cause of anti-communism with the sort of tactics we call "cancel culture" today.

Murrow got all this recognition in no small part because the left-wing media ideologically supported his position, while 90%+ of today's media are hostile to Carlson's point of view. But there was far more justice to McCarthy's charges of a real communist conspiracy than there is justice to claims that America is systemically racist and that cops are murdering blacks in an epidemic of racial violence. McCarthy was reckless and used despicable tactics at times, but there were no street mobs using arson and violence as his enforcers. Unless history is written by leftists after their revolution from above succeeds, Carlson's epic statement last night will be recognized as far braver and far more important than Murrow's McCarthy broadcast 66 years ago, at the dawn of television.

Math corrected on Murrow's broadcast

Image credit: YouTube screen grab.