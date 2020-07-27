Our corrupt judicial system

The corruption of the justice system is increasing at an alarming rate. It is not being covered properly by the deep state media.

Every system has examples of corruption. There is a point where the level of corruption indicates that the entire system is corrupt.

In a corrupt system, the innocent are routinely punished and the guilty often go unscathed.

There are disturbing indications that we are approaching a largely corrupt judicial system.

An extreme example of this situation is the case of St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner. Gardner released all of the rioters and looters arrested during disturbances in St. Louis. This was after four police officers were shot and one retired police captain was murdered. She is now determined to prosecute the McCloskeys for defending their home from a potentially violent mob. As Mark McCloskey asserted, "The prosecutor has apparently decided that her job as a prosecutor isn’t to keep us safe from criminals but to keep the criminals safe from us."

Gardner is not an isolated case. Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard brought criminal charges against officer Garrett Rolfe in the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks. He announced 11 charges against Rolfe including a felony murder charge which could result in the death penalty. On 17 June, Howard issued a statement that Rayshard Brooks, who fired a taser at police before being shot, was “never a threat to anyone, including the officers." However, earlier that month Howard claimed that according to Georgia law “a taser is considered . . . a deadly weapon” in a case where officers had tasered noncompliant curfew violators. Howard leveled these charges before the Georgia Bureau of Investigation had completed their investigation.

Philadelphia's District Attorney Larry Krasner has warned, “Anyone, including federal law enforcement, who unlawfully assaults and kidnaps people will face criminal charges from my office." Krasner issued a statement, “My dad volunteered and served in World War II to fight fascism, like most of my uncles, so we would not have an American president brutalizing and kidnapping Americans for exercising their constitutional rights and trying to make America a better place, which is what patriots do.” He has accused the government of using "Stormtrooper tactics" and trying "to use his usual tactics of neofascist division, hate, and racism to improve his almost deceased campaign." The President is "against all the freedoms Philadelphia stands for." Stormtrooper is a term favored by Nancy Pelosi. Gardner, Howard and Krasner might be considered minor figures in the corrupt judicial system.

On the state level, Oregon’s top law enforcement officer, Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum requested a temporary restraining order against federal police officers in Portland. She wanted to stop federal agents from arresting people during nightly riots in Portland. Rosenblum accused federal officers of violating the constitution citing reports that individuals had been picked up off the street and detained without probable cause. U.S. District Judge Michael Mosman denied her request. However, U.S. District Judge Michael Simon granted an order restricting the activities of federal officers. This pertained to journalists and legal observers who did not have to follow dispersal orders. Rosenblum’s office claimed that federal officers were deployed to Portland to discourage lawful protests from taking place. She issued a statement, "all Oregonians have a right to know which federal law enforcement agencies are policing our streets, and why they are detaining peaceful protesters."

On the federal level, deep state members are more discreet. One example is Judge Emmet G. Sullivan, the judge in the General Michael Flynn case. Sidney Powell, General Flynn's lawyer, claimed, "I bragged about Judge . . . for requiring the government to provide Brady (exculpatory evidence) in the Ted Stevens case." Sidney Powell is one of the sharpest people in the public sphere. It is therefore disappointing that she “bragged about Judge Sullivan.” Sullivan has always been a member of the deep state. He was outraged by the prosecution's conduct in the Stevens case. Sullivan, doing his best imitation of Captain Louis Renault from Casablanca, was “shocked, shocked to find prosecutorial misconduct.” He even ordered an investigation. Only lower level prosecutors got a slap on the wrist and the designated scapegoat committed suicide. The bottom line was that an innocent Ted Stevens was convicted and he lost his Senate seat as a result. Mission accomplished.

It would take volumes to detail the corruption at the higher levels of the Justice Department and their attempt to impeach President Trump.

The cases dealt with here were high profile cases. Thousands of cases are adjudicated in the United States every day. How many of them are influenced by member of the deep state? This situation will only get worse as long as we have people like Paul Butler teaching in our universities. George Washington University Professor Butler claims, “My goal is the subversion of American criminal justice, at least as it now exists.”

John Dietrich is a freelance writer and the author of The Morgenthau Plan: Soviet Influence on American Postwar Policy (Algora Publishing). He has a Master of Arts Degree in International Relations from St. Mary’s University. He is retired from the Defense Intelligence Agency and the Department of Homeland Security. He is featured on the BBC's program "Things We Forgot to Remember:" Morgenthau Plan and Post-War Germany.

Image credit: YouTube screen shot