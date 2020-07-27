'Washington' is the next step

The NFL franchise in Washington will now be called the Washington Football Team. According to news reports, this is a temporary change:

After weeks of uncertainty, the Washington NFL franchise took another step in retiring its long-time moniker. On Thursday, Washington announced that they would be called the "Washington Football Team," effective immediately. This is not a final renaming and rebranding for the team, this is just the name they want to use until the pending adoption of a new name in the future. In addition to this name change, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that Washington will indeed not have any change to its color scheme, but the original team logo on the helmet will be replaced by the player's number in gold. The Washington Football Team will continue the process of retiring their team name and hopes to be entirely rid of it on physical and digital spaces in the next 50 days, by the Sept. 13 regular-season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.

No more signs of anything Redskin when they open the season against Philadelphia.

You can keep your old jerseys or pennants. Just erase any reference to the Redskins and it will look about the same, or so I understand.

My question is this: How long before the "wokes" come after the name? They have long attacked George Washington the slave owner. It's inevitable that they will now begin complaining that no team should ever be named after a white guy who owned slaves.

Daniel Snyder, the team owner, cracked and should have told the "wokes" to shut up. He could have told Nike that he'd consider a name change when they stop selling items made by slave labor in China.

The "wokes" will never be happy until they destroy everything, as Snyder and the other NFL owners will find out.

P.S. You can listen to my show (Canto Talk) and follow me on Twitter.