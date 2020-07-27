John Newton -- from slave trader to abolitionist

In this era of tearing down statues of anyone who had anything to do with slavery, the story of John Newton should cause some to question their actions.

In this era of tearing down statues of anyone who had anything to do with slavery, the story of John Newton should cause some to question their actions.

In this era of tearing down statues of anyone who had anything to do with slavery, the story of John Newton should cause some to question their actions.

John Newton was born in 1725, and died in 1807. He is famous for having written the hymn, Amazing Grace.

He also was a slave trader, who sold Africans into lifelong slavery.

But something changed that path. After a profound spiritual experience, he became a Christian, and gradually came to see the sinfulness of what he had done.