Fake actor attends fake protest
A year and a half ago, fading actor Jussie Smollett claimed he was attacked by two masked white men who shouted anti-homosexual and anti-black slurs at him, while dousing him in bleach in the late hours of a freezing night in Chicago.
The city of Chicago later charged him with paying two Nigerian brothers, black by the way, who lived in the city to stage the attack. The charges against Smollett were later dropped but the city is now suing him to recoup its costs in the case which is continuing.
