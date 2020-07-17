Nick Cannon’s anti-white rant

On Tuesday, July 14th, a video of Nick Cannon making anti-white comments went viral on the internet. By Tuesday evening, ViacomCBS, the parent company of Cannon’s comedy improv show “Wild ‘n Out,” terminated their relationship with Cannon and ended their production of his show.

The reason for the termination that ViacomCBS put forward was that the video, which Cannon aired on YouTube and on a podcast over the weekend, “promoted hateful speech and spread anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.”

There was no mention by ViacomCBS about his hateful rant that described whites as “evil,” “less,” “deficient,” “lack[ing] compassion,” “closer to animals,” and as “true savages.”

The following day, left-leaning media outlets National Public Radio and the New York Times both published stories about Nick Cannon’s termination with hardly a mention of the anti-white comments that Cannon never disavowed (although he did make an apology about his anti-Semitic rant).

On the same day, rapper and record executive P. Diddy posted his support of Nick Cannon on Twitter and invited him to join his “Truly Black Owned” RevoltTV, adding, “We are for our own people first.”

In the video Cannon claims that white people fear their own genocide and therefore lack compassion:

“When you have a person that has the lack of pigment, the lack of melanin, that they know that they will be annihilated. So therefore, however they got the power, they have the lack of compassion. Melanin comes with compassion; melanin comes with soul. We call it soul. Soul brothers and sisters. That’s the melanin that connects us. So, the people that don’t have it, and I’m going to say this carefully, are a little less.”

Cannon’s theory is that exposure to the sun allowed blacks to develop into humans while whites became deficient because of their lack of sun. In the video, he describes whites as “evil” and as “robbing, stealing, raping and killing” because of their deficiency:

“When they didn’t have the power of the sun, the sun then started to deteriorate them, so then they’re acting out of fear, they’re acting out of low self-esteem, they’re acting out of deficiency. So, therefore, the only way that they can act is evil. They have to rob, steal, rape, kill… in order to survive.”

As stated earlier, Cannon has yet to disavow the incitement to hatred evident in his rant. Instead, he contends that ViacomCBS has, you guessed it, “robbed, stolen, raped, killed.” In a lengthy Facebook post published on July 15th, Cannon stated that ownership of his “Wild n Out” program has been “swindled away from [him],” and that “Viacom has been mistreating and robbing black people for years.”

This tantrum comes from a man who has been making $70,000 per episode on a show that just completed its sixteenth season and which has more than 205 episodes.

As of January 31, 2020, Cannon’s car collection is reputed to include two Mercedes Benzes, two Ferraris, one Maserati Quattroponte, one Range Rover, one Rolls Royce, one Cadillac Escalade, a 1964 Chevrolet Impala, and one Lamborghini Murcielago.

In the season nine finale of “America’s Got Talent,” he wore a $2 million set of diamond embroidered loafers with 14,000 full cut diamonds set in white gold.

I don’t blame ViacomCBS for terminating their relationship with this hateful, Farrakhan-spewing black supremacist, but I do wish they, along with the New York Times and National Public Radio, would have the courage to condemn Cannon’s anti-white rhetoric as well as his anti-Semitism.