If we are going to cancel art honoring racists, itâ€™s time to get Margaret Sangerâ€™s bust out of the National Portrait Gallery

Idaho Congressman Russ Fulcher is targeting a racist with more African American blood on her hands than the entire Confederate Army: Margaret Sanger. She expressed a desire to limit African American births in order to “improve” the American population, and founded Planned Parenthood to accomplish that goal:

In a letter to Clarence Gable in 1939, Sanger wrote: "We do not want word to go out that we want to exterminate the Negro population, and the minister is the man who can straighten out that idea if it ever occurs to any of their more rebellious members" (Margaret Sanger commenting on the 'Negro Project' in a letter to Gamble, Dec. 10, 1939).

Despite this despicable racism (anger once addressed a KKK rally, too) a bust of her resides in the National Portrait Gallery, a part of the taxpayer-funded Smithsonian Institution.

Photo credit: National Portrait Galley

(The Smithsonian just removed an explicitly racist graphic from the website of The National Museum of African American History & Culture, so know that they do respond to such pressures.)

Disrn.com reports:

Republican Idaho Rep. Russ Fulcher has written a letter to the secretary of the Smithsonian urging the removal of a bust honoring Margaret Sanger. Sanger, the founder of Planned Parenthood, has long been criticized for her eugenicist and racist beliefs. She pushed for the abortion of unborn children "when either mother or father suffers from such diseases as tuberculosis, gonorrhea, syphilis, cancer, epilepsy, insanity, drunkenness, and mental disorders," as well as the abortion of unborn children who are physically or mentally disabled. In his letter, Fulcer said it was "troubling" that the National Portrait Gallery still featured a bust of Sanger. "As our nation struggles to address racial injustice, it is unconscionable that an avowed racist and eugenicist is featured so prominently," Fulcher said. Read Fulcher's full letter to the secretary of the Smithsonian here.

Curiously, Black Lives Matter has never, to my knowledge, demonstrated in front of a Planned Parenthood office located in a black neighborhood, put there to eliminate more African American lives.