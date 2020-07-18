Media bias and bullying go well beyond Baris Weiss

The media, entertainers, educators and other Democrats claim they care deeply about bullying, diversity and women.

But they've shown very little support when a woman editor was bullied out of the NYT because, heaven forbid, she thought more than one opinion should be in the opinion page of the newspaper.

There is a lot of pretending going on that the reason the media is so hostile and one-sided today is because of President Trump, but they have been ripping and calling Republicans racists at least since Reagan.

They intentionally bury stories that don’t fit the agenda and will even endlessly attack and run stories, without evidence, to destroy Republicans.

All that seems to matter is getting more power for leftist Democrats and push for bigger government and less freedom for the people.

Most of the media sought to destroy Judge Brett Kavanaugh, with no evidence, while they intentionally buried true stories about Harvey Weinstein, Matt Lauer, Jeffrey Epstein and Bill Clinton. A few stories, such as these, ran. But they got no wall-to-wall coverage the way Kavanaugh did.

Opinion: 'New York Times' Argues Ronan Farrow Stretches The Facts. It's Messy Especially because Farrow's remarks in an interview with me for NPR's On Point stand at the core of the dispute: whether he called out NBC's cowardice in confronting the Hollywood powerhouse Harvey Weinstein, or whether he slandered a network to further his own fame. Farrow famously accused NBC of slow-walking and then killing his exposé of allegations of predatory behavior by Weinstein toward women. Farrow also (with Jane Mayer) documented allegations of violent behavior by then New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman and he revealed accusations of rape against his former colleague at NBC, the ex-Today Show host Matt Lauer.

ABC Killed Jeffrey Epstein Sex Trafficking Story Three Years Ago, News Anchor Amy Robach Caught on Camera Saying In the clip, Robach claims that ABC feared it would lose interview access to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, thus contributing to the story being dropped.

If it is not groupthink, or Democrat talking points pushing an agenda, how else do you explain the coordinated attacks on Trump each day while cheering the incompetent corrupt Biden?

How do you explain so little reporting of the massive crime increases in Democrat-run cities and how destructive the liberal policies of decades have been to minorities and the poor? Why don’t Black Lives Matter in that regard? The media and other Democrats talk so little real issues hitting minorities, including the many black and brown children that are killed each year in Democrat-run cities, yet they say they care about black lives.

How do you explain that there was almost no discussion of systemic racism during the Obama/Biden years?

In 2010, President Obama and Vice President Joe Biden both gave glowing eulogies of racist, KKK leader, Democratic Sen. Robert Byrd, and there was little or no outrage. There weren’t nationwide protests with vandals taking down statues. The church across from the White House didn’t burn. No one painted Black Lives Matter on the street in front of the White House, or in front of Obama’s house in Chicago.

We didn’t have occupied zones by anarchists in Seattle or elsewhere.

Robert Byrd hated minorities long after George Washington and Thomas Jefferson owned slaves and long after Columbus came to America, so I don’t understand.

It appears that systemic racism only became a big problem in 2017. It is so hard to spot the bias in reporting and actions by the media, Hollywood, radical groups, and other Democrats.

When Trump threatens to cut off funds from lawless sanctuary cities and states, or from schools which refuse to follow the science and open up in the wake of COVID-19 for the children, there is almost universal condemnation as well as cries that he doesn’t have the authority to do it.

When Obama threatened to cut off federal funds if boys weren’t allowed to expose themselves and violate the privacy rights of girls in the bathrooms and school gyms, the media and other Democrats were very supportive. Can anyone spot the hypocrisy?

Why doesn’t the media take a poll of how many people think boys and men should be allowed in women’s and girls facilities if they claim to emotionally feel like females? I bet the number would be less than 10% which is why there will be no poll.

The media and other Democrats claim they care about abused women, so how do you explain that they never cared about all the women Bill and Hillary physically and mentally abused throughout their adult lives? How many women and girls were abused by powerful men like Clinton, Lauer, Epstein and Weinstein because the media and other Democrats looked the other way for decade?

How do you explain the almost 100% media support for the corrupt lifetime criminal Hillary?

The media says they want more diversity by getting more women and minorities in powerful positions, so why do they so rarely support Republican women and minorities? Clearly diversity is not that important. Look at how they trashed a woman, Sarah Palin, in 2008, while they treated a white man, Joe Biden, with kid gloves.

Why does the media call it a lie to say Biden wants to defund the police when he has said is that he wants to cut their budget? Yet when Republicans say they want to freeze welfare, food stamps or education spending, the press calls such trimmings massive cuts and they come with claims that they want to hurt children? Why do they hyperventilate when money is suggested for vouchers or charter schools?

How do you explain that they won't fact check Dr. Anthony Fauci and other supposed “experts” when they have been so wrong?

Why won't they fact check climate change garbage when the previous predictions have been so wrong?

How do you explain how most of the media calls letting unwanted babies die after birth “reproductive choice” instead of murder? Why would anyone trust Democrats with their health care when they won’t do everything they can to save the most vulnerable?

And the biggest hoax of all. How do you explain the almost 100% of supposed reporters spreading the intentional lies of Russian collusion with Trump for years when the facts have been clear for years?

The other day, President Trump had a news conference and most of the media had a collective cow because he had the nerve to point out Biden’s radical policies. They act like Obama, Biden, Clinton, Pelosi and Schumer have never used a news conference to push their agenda and trash their opponents. What a joke!

The reason CNN and MSNBC cut away is because they have no intent to let their viewers see how destructive Biden’s unpopular proposals would be to the poor, middle class and minorities who they only pretend to care about.

CNN, MSNBC Cut Away From Donald Trump’s Rose Garden Remarks As He Launches Into Campaign Attack On Joe Biden CNN’s Wolf Blitzer explained that they network cut away because it was “deteriorating into a campaign kind of speech.” In his remarks, Trump tried to brand his 2020 opponent as beholden to the far left, including the policies of Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, but he also went from topic to topic.

A supposed reporter asked Trump why white police were still killing blacks. Why didn’t she ever ask Obama that question?

Trump should ask all the reporters why most journalists and other Democrats continually support Planned Parenthood, which was founded by a racist, which slaughters hundreds of thousands of black and brown babies each year at a much higher percentage than their percent of the population.

Basically, almost all supposed journalists are essentially campaign workers for whichever Democrat is running. The facts haven't mattered to most supposed fact checkers for a long time. They are above all, campaign workers.

Image credit: Pixabay public domain