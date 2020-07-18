Who posts â€˜Hate Has No Home Hereâ€™ signs outside their homes?

As I drive around, I notice lawn signs that say "Hate Doesn't Live Here, or "Hate Has No Home Here." You must have seen such signs, too. To be sure, that's a good sentiment which is near impossible to argue with. That is until you start thinking a little deeper. I know several of these signs are outside the home of Democrats. I know that because of previous signs they've had up, most prominently for Hillary 2016.

Think of the irony. Many of these people with their virtue signaling signs belong to the party that is by any objective standard the epicenter of hate in the country today. That's the Democrat Party. And yet they are out advertising their “goodness.” Regardless of one's political orientation, you have to stand back and admire the propaganda finesse behind the signs.

In a sane world, however, a TV crew would knock on the doors of these houses and interview the occupants with tough questions. Prior to doing that, research would first have been done for background information to determine the person's party affiliation, voting record, campaign contributions, and Twitter feeds. All these are in the public domain. Then it all would be aired on TV and the contrasts between the signs and the person's record highlighted. Don't laugh. That's exactly what would be done if the person had the brass to put out a sign saying "White Lives Matter," or even an "All Lives Matter" sign outside their home.

Objectively speaking, what is wrong with saying All Lives Matter? Nothing, except that it clashes with the media narrative. And that's the problem. The media is powerful. It is fully leftist and monolithic in its beliefs. As such, it is able to create a fictitious reality for millions of Americans who are in their bubble.

There are two bright spots. One is the conservative media made up of talk radio, websites, and some newspapers and magazines. They are offering a rational discussion of what is going on. The second is that a lie can only stand for so long. That may seem like a long time, but eventually it folds. The key here is not to get worn down. This upcoming election will tell how many people swallowed the lies of the Democrats and the media and how many didn't. Keep your fingers crossed.