Regarding the Wuhan virus, if you think youâ€™re being lied to, youâ€™re right

Ever since the Wuhan virus appeared on the scene, Americans have been bombarded with information, misinformation, re-information, and disinformation. In the beginning, this information soup was understandable, given that the virus was new. For that reason, many communities agreed to be shut down for a couple of weeks “to flatten the curve.”

Since those murky beginnings, though, we’ve learned a lot about the virus, including how to treat it and how to protect the elderly, making it significantly less lethal. Still, politicians – usually Democrats -- are using the virus as an excuse to achieve non-virus goals. For example, they’re pushing for more government handouts and dependency, a weakened economy favorable to Biden, mail-in voting, and limited religious worship. And even as they lock people in their homes and shut down businesses, they encourage mass protests and riots that also achieve pro-Democrat party political goals.

Currently, the primary way Democrats are manipulating people is by pointing to an increase in the number of virus cases and deaths. None, they say, are due to the protests and riots. All, they insist, are due to opening locked-down states too soon. Even worse than that, they claim, is the petri-dish horror of Republican states that refused to lockdown in the first place.

What’s starting to leak out, though, is that this new data about rising cases and deaths is being manipulated, whether intentionally or accidentally. This is especially true for data coming from Florida and Texas, two states that seemed to be handling the virus successfully without destroying their economies.

Here are five stories to remind you that you’re being lied to:

1. Matt Margolis ran the numbers and shows pretty conclusively that, contrary to all media reports about how Trump is killing Americans by the tens of thousands, America is actually doing a better job than major European nations and Canada:

2. Texas is in the Democrats’ crosshairs as a state they’ve targeted to flip from Red to Blue, in part by saying that Republican governance has killed Texans. Texas is also the state that just, removed 3,484 cases from its running Wuhan virus case count. It turned out that San Antonio had been miscounting and misclassifying tests.

3. Some testing labs in Florida were only providing information about positive Wuhan virus test results, leading to the assumption that between 80-100% of their tests were positive. This led to overstating the infection rate by as much as a factor of ten. In Orlando, for example, an official report showed a facility with a 98% positive rate when the real rate was only 9.4%.

4. Larry O’Connor reports on the fight his wife’s family in Oklahoma is having with the state over her grandfather’s cause of death. He was in the terminal stages of Alzheimer’s when he was diagnosed with a mild case of the Wuhan virus that quickly passed. Nevertheless, when he died, he was classified as a Wuhan virus death, and the state’s not about to change it.

5. Anecdotally, I’m seeing several people on Facebook say that they made an appointment to get tested, missed the appointment, and nevertheless got a notice that their test was positive. Right now, this observation is hearsay, but it’s intriguing.

None of the information I set out above means that the Wuhan virus isn’t something dangerous that we need to take seriously. It just means you’re being lied to, either deliberately to advance political goals or inadvertently, as people make errors and muddle through major decisions.

My personal, non-medically informed belief is that I can protect myself by taking Vitamin D, Melatonin, a baby aspirin, sleeping well, and wearing a mask when I feel the situation calls for it, all while keeping my hands super clean and well away from my face. So far that regimen, or sheer good luck, is keeping me healthy.

