Don Lemonâ€™s devastating admission

Major Democrat media figurehead and CNN golden goose Don Lemon’s recent interview with Hollywood star Terry Crews was a complete and utter catastrophe for the Black Lives Matter narrative. Lemon essentially – no, not essentially, literally admitted on live television that Black Lives Matter has absolutely nothing to do with 97% of black victims of violent crime. I’ll explain why after briefly reviewing Don Lemon’s shambolic performance:

First, Lemon attempted to con his guest – an ordinary if famous black man simply wondering why yet another horrendous black body-count over an American holiday weekend didn’t arouse the slightest acknowledgement from both the BLM movement and the liberal media at large – by employing a callous bait-and-switch to obscure Terry’s meaning (transcript courtesy of Breitbart who did a wonderful job extracting the conversation amidst Don Lemon’s grating penchant to interrupt and talk over his guests):

Lemon: You think Black Lives Matter, you said you think it’s an extreme movement?” Crews: “No, this is the thing. It’s a great mantra. It’s the true mantra. Black lives do matter. But, when you’re talking about an organization, you’re talking about the leaders…’’

Crews did well no to allow functional alcoholic and aleged casual sex offender Don Lemon to imply that anyone who questions a group calling itself “Black Lives Matter” is someone that thinks black lives don’t matter. In fact, Crews drew a devastating admission out of Lemon by refusing to take his bait. Here’s the admission:

Crews: “When you look at the city of Chicago, there are nine children who’ve died by gun violence, by Black-on-Black gun violence from June 20th all the way to today.” Lemon: “If you want an All Black Lives Matter movement that talks about gun violence in communities, including, you know, Black communities, then start that movement with that name. But that’s not what Black Lives Matter is about. It’s not all-encompassing… the Black Lives Matter movement is about police brutality and injustice… not about what’s happening in Black neighborhoods.”

Straight from the horse’s mouth – ladies and gentlemen. Now let’s recap on the problem here:

That genuine Civil Rights is a mere guise for the BLM movement has already been well established. But it is still worth driving the point home with a closer look at the hypocrisy of what the movement chooses not to focus on as much as what it chooses to. Here we discover a salient question that no BLM supporter or affiliate has yet managed, let alone attempted, to answer: “Why do black lives only matter when those lives are affected by A) Police, or B) A non-black polity?” Furthermore, “why does C) Intra-racial violence (e.g. gang warfare,) and D) Intra-racial oppression (e.g. local government corruption,) never incur the interest, let alone the wrath, of the movement?”

For instance: 63 people were shot - with 16 killed (including 3 minors) – the weekend before Independence Weekend in Chicago alone. As with most every weekend through June, the BLM movement and its supporters have completely ignored the story. To answer why, we have to consider two potential agendas for this movement:

1) Civil Rights: If the agenda is to truly shine a spotlight on the plight of African-American lives, then it doesn't make sense to ignore any of those lives, let alone the vast majority, by solely focusing on the less than 3% of violence-related African-American deaths annually that are a result of police action, while completely ignoring the other 97% that are a result of intra-racial gang-related violence. Unless you want to change the slogan to #ThreePercentOfBlackLivesMatter that is. Short of that, the movement faces a grave authenticity problem.

2) Political expedience: If, however, the agenda is to win the African-American vote in an upcoming election, then it makes perfect sense to only focus on the 3% and pretend the 97% doesn't exist. After all, there is no advantage for The Democrat party, from an optics standpoint, in alienating the average African-American Democrat-voter by blaming the average African-American criminal for the disproportionate homicide and incarceration rates affecting the African-American community. And it would be utter political suicide to even hint at blaming the average Democrat-run City Council, with a representative African-American leadership demographic, for the disproportionate poverty and civic-corruption rates affecting that same community.

Ergo, it behooves The Democratic Party to tell the people what they want to hear. To tell them the totality of their problems are defined somewhere in that 3%. To tell them their lives will be safe when the police are defunded and retrained. To tell them their children's educational performance will improve when their textbooks are rewritten. To tell them the streets will be paved with gold when they are renamed. To tell them their communities will only find dignity when the paintings are repainted and the statues remade. And, most importantly, to tell them they'll discover newfound power and prosperity once the Democrat hegemony is regained.

For, in the politically correct world, it is only logical to tell people anything but the truth. But no great lie can be sustained for too long, which is why, once the election is over, “Operation Race Bait” will be dialled back to two or three, down from eleven, where it will comfortably cruise for the next four years before starting up all over again.

Photo credit: YouTube screen grab