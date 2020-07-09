Leftists find it hard to commit to a letter vaguely supporting free speech

A couple of days ago, Harpers published a letter from 150 well-known leftist self-styled thought leaders and intellectuals. The letter delicately suggests that maybe, perhaps, possibly, free speech should be a “thing.” After all, it’s one thing if conservatives are shut down, but it’s another thing entirely when the people being shut down are leftists. Since then, the letter has provided nothing but laughter on the right.

The letter was amusing on its face because it opened by attacking American conservatives for shutting down speech – only it carefully avoided giving any examples, because there are none. Indeed, the wordy, blowsy letter had no examples of attacks on speech because the signatories understood that the bad actors are all leftists. The problem that the signatories were addressing is that the leftist censors have started coming for them.

Further hilarity ensued when some signatories got squeamish that J.K. Rowling, once a pop culture darling who willingly retrofitted her Harry Potter series to make Dumbledore gay and Hermione black, is a dangerous TERF: That is, a trans-exclusionary radical feminist. In plain English, Rowling believes that girls are being pressured into transgenderism and then fed a diet of dangerous drugs followed by mutilating surgery.

Matthew Yglesias, co-founder and editor at the hard-left Vox, signed the letter, which allowed him to see his signature on the same page as Noam Chomsky’s, Gloria Steinem’s, Malcolm Gladwell’s, and other leftist luminaries. Unfortunately for him, it turns out that it’s a thought crime to put your name to the same document as TERF Rowling, even if the document is about intellectual liberty, not transgenderism.

Yglesias promptly got slapped back by one of his employees, a mentally-ill man who thinks he’s a woman and who has found a political party that encourages this delusion:

I sent a version of this to the editors of Vox. (I have redacted some bits that are internal to Vox and shouldn’t be aired publicly.) pic.twitter.com/splNNSMivd — Emily VanDerWerff 😎 (@emilyvdw) July 7, 2020

Next, Yglesias’s co-founder, Ezra Klein, apparently gave the Y-man a dressing down. How do we know this? Because Klein put out an Orwellian double-talk tweet stating that free speech is about power and that it’s therefore an immoral abuse of power to defend free speech:

A lot of debates that sell themselves as being about free speech are actually about power. And there's *a lot* of power in being able to claim, and hold, the mantle of free speech defender. — Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) July 8, 2020

Not only was this was clearly aimed at the Y-man for abusing poor Emily, but a subsequent tweet conversation between Klein and Y-man revealed that the latter, while going public with his virtue, had silenced Y-man:

There’s also a lot of *power* in being the actual boss and making it clear that free speech will get the speaker publicly chastised. @mattyglesias was one of the braver signatories: pic.twitter.com/omR7064gkq — Thomas Chatterton Williams 🌍 🎧 (@thomaschattwill) July 8, 2020

By the way, did you know that virtue-signalers are more likely to be psychopaths?

Meanwhile, another signatory – a professor at Barnard -- expressed horror that having her name on the same page as famous people while supporting an amorphous hymn to vague freedoms meant that she too had aligned with a TERF:

I did not know who else had signed that letter. I thought I was endorsing a well meaning, if vague, message against internet shaming. I did know Chomsky, Steinem, and Atwood were in, and I thought, good company.



The consequences are mine to bear. I am so sorry. — Jennifer Finney Boylan 🐕 (@JennyBoylan) July 7, 2020

It’s hard to know whether it’s hilarious or horrible that someone who controls impressionable young minds has absolutely no principles whatsoever but operates hard on moral cowardice. Malcolm Gladwell had the correct response:

I signed the Harpers letter because there were lots of people who also signed the Harpers letter whose views I disagreed with. I thought that was the point of the Harpers letter. https://t.co/ozFsAmXq9R — Malcolm Gladwell (@Gladwell) July 8, 2020

Ezra Klein, viper though he is, is correct that what’s at stake here is power. There are two types of power at work.

First, there is the institutional power that has sought to silence conservative voices for years. Now, leftists are engaging in Jacobin- or Bolshevik-style purges against insufficiently pure members of their ranks before the final revolution. For that reason, the old revolutionaries (because most of the signatories are old) are getting frightened. The letter is their last gasp effort to save themselves from the mob they created.

Second, there is the mob itself. Mr. Emily exemplifies how the sneaky power that’s framed as weakness and victimhood because his letter uses the new power words: Yglesias’s “signature being on the letter makes me feel less safe at Vox” and “my own lived experiences,” both of which must always override principles and objective facts.

And yes, I’m intentionally rejecting Emily’s self-styled gender choice. I will not bow down to political activists who manipulate reality and police my language. Were Mr. Emily just an ordinary mixed-up person trying to navigate a complicated world, I would accord her complete respect. These victim-centric activists are like the spoiled child who has grown up to become a monster exerting total control over a household terrified lest the child-monster cry and trash the house.

We are living in frightening times, with Democrats making a last-ditch effort to destroy the First Amendment and conservativism. Nevertheless, sometimes these Democrats are still funny as Hell.

