BuycottGoya

According to Isaac Newton's third law of motion, "For every action, there is an equal (in size) and opposite (in direction) reaction."

Once again this insight has been proven correct.

Last week, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) who is of Puerto Rican descent and failed Democratic presidential candidate from Texas Julián Castro, brother of Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas), both of Mexican descent, were really, really upset — or perhaps jealous — that Bob Unanue, whose grandparents emigrated from Spain to Puerto Rico and then the United States, where they established what is now Goya Foods, met with and praised President Donald J. Trump (R). Therefore, these narrow-minded, anti-success, anti–private company, anti-capitalist, anti–free market, anti-Trump Democrats decided that the successful company that employs thousands of people from Spanish-speaking countries must be punished with a boycott because...

They virtuously tweeted, they proudly Instagrammed their self-righteous closed-mindedness.

Immediately, the usual lefties obediently did as ordered and automatically complied; perfectly happy to attempt to destroy a company, founded by a "minority" and run by a his grandson, who is therefore also a "minority," that provides honest employment for many other "minorities" but who left the dependent plantation and supports the democratically elected Trump.

Ah, but a Newtonian reaction occurred — diverse, pluralistic, and multicultural buyers of all backgrounds, demographics, ethnicities, religions, locations, and ages decided to buycott Goya, including a Twitter campaign for an opposing buycott to cancel the narrow-minded and bigoted cancelers. And, as Newton noted, the opposite reaction occurred because of the buycott: Goya Foods sales take off after liberal boycott.

Democrats and Hollywood won't buy Goya. But Americans are buying it in droves.

Liberal Hispanic-hating politicians and airhead Hollywood celebrities are boycotting Goya, the largest Hispanic-owned food company in the country, because of the CEO's praise of the president. But the American public is doing the opposite, and from coast to coast, New York to California, Goya products are flying off shelves as consumers who have not previously purchased Goya products are doing so now in support of the CEO and President Trump.

Some of the Goya pro-buying, anti-boycott consumers participated thanks to the company's longstanding inclusiveness, which includes reaching out and marketing to a wide variety of potential consumers beyond its natural Hispanic-speaking market. For instance, the company notes on its website that many of its products are kosher, with a copyright symbol on their containers from the Orthodox Union, a large, trusted kosher-certifying agency, indicating the ingredients do not contain any food or additive that violates Jewish religious food consumption laws. Familiar with destructive boycotts against them, Jews also stocked up. Because of assurances from the Jewish certifying organization, vegetarians, and Muslims also know that Goya products are in accordance with their own food preferences or religious needs so some of them also increased their purchases.

As (in)famous radical agitator Saul Alinsky understood in his book about laws, Rules for Radicals: 6) A good tactic is one that your people enjoy.

Good reaction.

As they don't say in Spanish, bon appétit.