The Sinatra question

Frank Sinatra's first record became a minor hit in 1940. His fourth or fifth hung out for over twelve weeks at number one. Tommy Dorsey may have had a hand in that.

A supposed U.S. Army file indicated that Sinatra was "not acceptable material from a psychiatric viewpoint." Gee, ya think?

I suppose in those early years, Bing Crosby was the king of recorded music with Sinatra moving up from the outside. From what I listened to later, Crosby's recordings were of supreme quality for the time. The era of close-miking was at hand, and Frank was in position to catch it as it came down.

Shouldn't we listen to him? Here is "The Summer Wind," recorded in 1965.

Two things — this music was designed to be listened to through speakers, not ear buds. It derives from a more communal era. Get a cheap pair of home studio monitors first, and then follow that gentle but insistent swing. Catch not just eight prominent bars of the brass work; follow it as it strolls right, left, and center through the whole song. Listen to its flow, its meandering logic as the scene unfolds. It creates a wooded stream for you and Sinatra to walk by, the jacket slung over his shoulder.

Now, isn't that just perfect for a morning like this?

I see that I've taken up well over my three minutes, so just let me mention that a learned literary professor I once had insisted that Sinatra employed circular breathing, but I have never heard of wisp of that. In fact, it's the natural pauses and unspokens that made Sinatra such fun to listen to. The professor's models must have been a bit off that day.

As for Sinatra, he speaks for himself.