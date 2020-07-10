Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez seeks to 'cancel' Goya, America's top Latino-owned food company

Here's a man-bites-dog story:

The president of Goya Foods, America's largest Latino-owned food company with $1.5 billion in sales, did something virtually every other U.S. CEO has been way too chicken to do:

He praised President Trump. And for far-leftists such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, that was ample reason to put the successful minority-owned company out of business.

Here's what the man said to merit the socialist death sentence.

Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue: "We're all truly blessed... to have a leader like President Trump who is a builder." pic.twitter.com/2VdG4qAnpK — The Hill (@thehill) July 9, 2020

He praised Trump for all the right reasons, too:

...We're all truly blessed, at the same time, to have a leader like President Trump, who is a builder. And that';s what my grandfather did, he came to this country, to build, to grow, to prosper. And so we have an incredible builder, and we pray, we pray, for our leadership, our president, and we pray for our country, that we will continue to prosper, and to grow. ...

In an era when corporate America has skidded into a sort of lockstep 'wokeness' with huge amounts of money being thrown around to Black Lives Matter activist groups as a sort of appeasement payoff to keep from becoming a target, here's the CEO from a Spanish immigrant family, stating the obvious about President Trump and doing it while the whole leftwing world was watching was, for us normals at least, an act of unprecedented corporate courage.

After that, he announced that his company would donate a million cans of food to the hungry and homeless in COVID-shutdown relief efforts. They had already donated 200,000 pounds of food earlier.

The huge food donations to the poor are nothing compared to a few nice words for President Trump, so naturally they're trying to cancel the biggest Latino-owned business in America.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is leading the charge for a boycott, seeking to throw 4,000 workers out of jobs, since to her, anyone who doesn't hate Trump or embrace socialism must be targeted for elimination.

Oh look, it’s the sound of me Googling “how to make your own Adobo” https://t.co/YOScAcyAnC — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 10, 2020

She drew a lot of disgust:

Oh look, it’s the sound of AOC trying to drive more companies out of business — Crash (@Boognish12) July 10, 2020

Did you donate 300,000 pounds of food to organizations, food banks, and soup kitchens in NY and other places to help with COVID-19?



Goya did. — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) July 10, 2020

She's closely followed by former Rep. Julian Castro, whose lifework seems to be in cancelling and doxxing dissidents.

.@GoyaFoods has been a staple of so many Latino households for generations.



Now their CEO, Bob Unanue, is praising a president who villainizes and maliciously attacks Latinos for political gain. Americans should think twice before buying their products. #Goyaway https://t.co/lZDQlK6TcU — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) July 9, 2020

Buying a product for generations- and now quitting because the CEO voted the 'wrong' way? Sounds like he's got some Fidel-envy, this is repudiation mob stuff.

The press is playing up the boycott calls as if it were the tolling death bell for the company.

But there's reason to think this won't happen and the CEO knew what he was doing.

The grandson of old Spanish immigrants from the early 20th century, people famous for their industriousness, he seems to come from some pretty tough stock. His family emigrated from Spain to Puerto Rico, created a line of high quality Puerto Rican canned foods, and then expanded to a multi-Hispanic niche throughout the U.S. where the family moved operations, except that at $1.5 billion sales, they're no longer a niche. Goya products can be bought at any WalMart, CostCo, or any big grocery, you don't have to hunt for the black beans, adobo seasoning, canned pulpo, mojo criollo, harina de maiz, or recaito, they're right there.

And it's likely he knows just how serious these lefties with their boycott calls are going to be. He pulled his company out of the Puerto Rican Day Parade in New York in 2017 when the organizers decided to honor an unrepentant Marxist bomber-terrorist, Oscar Lopez Rivera, whose chief accomplishment since then was to get let out of jail by President Obama. They threatened a boycott then, too. And he's still standing.

Which makes sense because a lot of people do depend on Goya. I've bought their products for years and love them. I'll be buying more.

One amusing thing about Ocasio-Cortez's call to boycott Goya: She beclowned herself. Here she is, supposedly America's most important arbiter of all things Latina, Srta. Autentica, and she has to Google to know how to make adobo? It jibes with her ignorance about cauliflower in Caribbean cuisine. She claims all that wokeness about being diverse in her Latinidad and she doesn't know beans about Latino culture.

Because actually, it's unlikely any boycott is going to dent sales of Goya products. Look at all the product endorsements expressed on Twitter by the wokesters vowing to boycott Goya. These clowns aren't serious, they'll be back because they like the products:

Time to find another brand for my seasoning! And it's sad because I really like Goya's Adobo.



But I won't be giving my money to this Trump supporting enterprise. Absolutely not. Basura. https://t.co/cBTSdPE0Ba — ðŸ˜·Derrick Clifton (@DerrickClifton) July 9, 2020

FUUUUUUUCK. A shame. Don’t care how good the beans taste though. Bye bye. https://t.co/xV7U0UO8CY — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 10, 2020

Like clockwork. See guys! Don’t worry. There will ALWAYS be assholes to buy GOYA. Just not you. https://t.co/XFTbKG5Faf — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 10, 2020

And that's just a tiny sample.

Gives us all a good reason to buy more Goya, and if you have not tried the excellent products, to try them now.

